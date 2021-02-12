Richmond region records largest single-year spike in homelessness with 50% increase

At the outset of the pandemic, the region’s network of homeless service providers scrambled to move those sleeping outside into hotels around the region. That effort expanded last fall to include people with nowhere to sleep on nights with inclement weather or sub-40 degree temperatures in the forecast.

On the night of the census, 98 people who were counted slept outdoors, a decrease from 130 in the previous year. That same night, 450 others slept in a hotel room made available through the emergency shelter program or on an air mattress in the city’s safety net shelter, which is now operating out of a hotel ballroom.

Millions in federal CARES Act money, and some local funds, have covered the cost of the hotel program. It is tentatively slated to run into June, King Horne said. More federal aid for homeless services is expected in the next federal stimulus package, she added.

This is the second consecutive year the region has registered an increase in its unsheltered population. From January 2019 to January 2020, there was a 10% increase, from 497 to 549 people. At the time, that was the largest increase in a decade.

This year’s count is the highest since 2014, when 846 people were without permanent shelter around the region, according to figures provided by Homeward.