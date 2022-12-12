 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond removes the A.P. Hill statue, the last Confederate monument owned by the city

Removal of A.P. Hill statue

The last Richmond-owned Confederate monument was removed Monday morning, fulfilling a promise city officials made two years ago.

After receiving a court order last week, workers were cleared to remove the A.P. Hill statue on the intersection of Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road.

Removal of A.P. Hill statue

Workers removed the A.P. Hill statue, Richmond's last city-owned Confederate monument, in Richmond, Va., on Monday, December 12, 2022.

"I'm just proud to see my city start a project and finish a project," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. "This is something that we committed to years ago, when we sought out to turn the page on our Confederate history and start running a new chapter for the city of Richmond."

Removing the Hill statue proved to be a particular challenge, because the general’s remains were buried there in 1891. His remains are said to be located inside the plinth.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney talks about the removal of A.P. Hill statue and a future plan for the site.

The Hill monument will be moved to an undisclosed location with 11 other city-owned monuments and later donated to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.

Hill's remains will be relocated to a gravesite in Culpeper where he was born.

This is a developing story.

LGerman@timesdispatch.com

804-649-6340

Twitter: @Lyndon__G

