Richmond requiring all city employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1

All Richmond city employees are required to be fully vaccinated from the COVID-19 virus by Oct. 1.

The city announced the directive on Wednesday as cases of the virus are on the rise again throughout the Richmond area.

"We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families, but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” said Mayor Stoney. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”

The mayor said the city will grant medical and religious exemptions. All unvaccinated employees will still be required to adhere to precautionary measures in accordance with state health and safety guidelines.

The mandate applies to all city employees; including police, firefighters, public works and utilities staff.

It does not apply to Richmond Public School teachers and employees, but Superintendent Jason Kamras said Wednesday that the school division is considering its own mandate as well.

