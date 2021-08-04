Richmond requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1

Richmond city employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 1.
The city announced the directive on Wednesday as cases in Richmond and across the country are on the rise again, prompting local and state governments to adopt measures to prevent the spread of the more highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.
At a news conference with local and state health officials, Mayor Levar Stoney said city employees, including those who have already been vaccinated, will need to submit documentation of their vaccination status or first dose by Aug. 18.
While the city will grant medical and religious exemptions, any employee who does not comply will be subject to disciplinary action, including termination, he said.
"We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families, but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” Stoney said. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic."
All unvaccinated employees who are exempt will still be required to wear masks inside City Hall and adhere to all other precautionary measures in accordance with state health safety guidelines.
The vaccine mandate applies to all city employees, including police, firefighters, public works and utilities staff. It does not apply to employees of the independent Richmond Ambulance Authority or Constitutional offices, such as those run by the city's sheriff, voter registrar and prosecutor.
The mayor's order does not cover Richmond Public Schools teachers and employees, but Superintendent Jason Kamras said Wednesday that the school division is currently considering its own mandate as city schools are set to reopen to students when the school year begins next month.
Stoney estimated that about 40% to 50% of the city's 3,600 employees have been vaccinated, but conceded that his projection is based on anecdotal reporting from department heads instead of a formal survey or data collection.
Half of all adults in Richmond had been fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. In Henrico, Hanover and Chesterfield counties, the rate of vaccination in each locality is about 70%. The statewide adult vaccination rate is 65%.
Health officials on Wednesday said vaccinations and mask wearing will remain vitally important in the weeks to come.
Those who have been vaccinated against the virus are still susceptible and can transmit it as well, but vaccination significantly lowers the risk of health complications, said Dr. Danny Avula, the state's vaccination coordinator and director of the combined Richmond and Henrico County Health District.
"People who are unvaccinated are going to be at much higher risk. And with a virus that is as contagious as the Delta variant, we really need to get as many people vaccinated," Avula said.
While the average for daily new cases in Virginia fell below 200 in June, Avula said the state is averaging around four to five times as many cases now. He said hospitalizations and deaths from the virus in Virginia have also increased at rate similar to that at the national level, which has increased 25% in the past seven days.
Avula said nearly all deaths and hospitalizations are happening to people who were unvaccinated.
"Because of that, we are more and more convinced that the only path out of this is vaccination," he said. "We will get to high rates of immunity ... by the time this is all said and done. But we want as much of that immunity to come through vaccination and not through infection because there's clearly a significant toll that takes place when it happens through infection."
Richmond's employee mandate comes a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask wearing, strongly urging those who have been vaccinated to wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of virus transmission.
President Joe Biden has ordered all federal employees to sign forms that say they have been vaccinated or will comply with mandatory mask wearing and other safety guidelines. Fairfax County, the state's largest locality, last week ordered that all of its 12,000 employees must be vaccinated.
On Friday, the Richmond and Henrico health department issued guidance that everyone in the area wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status or level of virus transmission in the community, until further notice.
(804) 649-6178