Richmond requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1

While the average for daily new cases in Virginia fell below 200 in June, Avula said the state is averaging around four to five times as many cases now. He said hospitalizations and deaths from the virus in Virginia have also increased at rate similar to that at the national level, which has increased 25% in the past seven days.

Avula said nearly all deaths and hospitalizations are happening to people who were unvaccinated.

"Because of that, we are more and more convinced that the only path out of this is vaccination," he said. "We will get to high rates of immunity ... by the time this is all said and done. But we want as much of that immunity to come through vaccination and not through infection because there's clearly a significant toll that takes place when it happens through infection."

Richmond's employee mandate comes a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its guidance on mask wearing, strongly urging those who have been vaccinated to wear masks indoors in areas with high levels of virus transmission.