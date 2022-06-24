Richmond residents march for reproductive rights

Hundreds of residents held their hands high in a moment of silence before erupting into chants on the steps of City Hall after marching from the Federal Court Building on Friday.

"Bans off," one speaker roared from their bullhorn.

"Our bodies," the crowd replied.

More than 500 people chanted together, protesting against the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

The group led by Catch the Fire VCU — a nonprofit organization unaffiliated with the university — gathered at the Federal Court building on 701 East Broad St. at 6 p.m.

The organizers led a 3-mile march across sidewalks, road medians and through lanes of traffic holding signs. Their words and voices filled the city streets.

"Abortion is," one speaker yelled.

"Health care," the group replied.

As they reached City Hall, they were joined by a group led by organizers from a coalition of partners from Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Virginia and Equality Virginia.

People began to spill over the sidewalk into the the eastbound lanes of Broad Street, as a dozen Richmond police vehicles arrived to corral folks out of the street. Richmond's Chief of Police Gerald Smith was among them.

"We just want everyone to be protected," Smith said. "We want people to protest as long as they're protected and continue to be peaceful."

Rachael Deane watched from the sidewalk as a line of police officers looked toward the crowd. Deane, a mother of two children ages 3 and 7, held a sign that read, "I am a mother by choice!"

"I'm really scared about the direction we're headed as a country," said Deane. "I am here because I am a woman and a mother and I have two young children and I strongly believe that access to abortion is very important for health care for everyone in this country."

Stephanie Walker stood next to Deane as more people were absorbed into the crowd.

Walker said having an abortion improved her life dramatically.

"My husband and I were married for barely a year when I found out," said Walker. "We had no jobs, we're both in grad school. This is before the Affordable Care Act, so no health insurance ... so I had an abortion."

Walker said having an abortion allowed her to finish her degree, without the burden of raising a child and going to school. She said it also allowed her and her husband to decided when they were ready to have kids. Three years later, they did.

"I mean, there's so many reasons why women choose to have abortions, and it's not just people who have accidental pregnancies," said Walker. "But I could not have afforded to take care of a child. ... We would not have had the life that we have and we would not have the two children that we have."

The group marched all the way to Monroe Park as they continued their refrain.

"Bans off ... our bodies," they screamed.