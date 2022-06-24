Richmond residents march for reproductive rights

People began to spill over the sidewalk into the the eastbound lanes of Broad Street, as a dozen Richmond police vehicles arrived to corral folks out of the street. Richmond's Chief of Police Gerald Smith was among them.
"We just want everyone to be protected," Smith said. "We want people to protest as long as they're protected and continue to be peaceful."
Rachael Deane watched from the sidewalk as a line of police officers looked toward the crowd. Deane, a mother of two children ages 3 and 7, held a sign that read, "I am a mother by choice!"
"I'm really scared about the direction we're headed as a country," said Deane. "I am here because I am a woman and a mother and I have two young children and I strongly believe that access to abortion is very important for health care for everyone in this country."
Stephanie Walker stood next to Deane as more people were absorbed into the crowd.
Walker said having an abortion improved her life dramatically.
"My husband and I were married for barely a year when I found out," said Walker. "We had no jobs, we're both in grad school. This is before the Affordable Care Act, so no health insurance ... so I had an abortion."
Walker said having an abortion allowed her to finish her degree, without the burden of raising a child and going to school. She said it also allowed her and her husband to decided when they were ready to have kids. Three years later, they did.
"I mean, there's so many reasons why women choose to have abortions, and it's not just people who have accidental pregnancies," said Walker. "But I could not have afforded to take care of a child. ... We would not have had the life that we have and we would not have the two children that we have."
The group marched all the way to Monroe Park as they continued their refrain.
"Bans off ... our bodies," they screamed.
