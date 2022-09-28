Richmond rolls out community composting program with $90,000 grant

If you’ve seen bright purple and green bins popping up around town, they’re part of a new city-wide community composting program.

Richmond has received a $90,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to pilot the community composting program.

There are currently around 20 neighborhood drop-off stations across the city at community gardens, libraries and other community organizations.

For example, there are bright purple and green bins at the main branch of the Richmond Public Library at 101 E. Franklin St., as well as compost bins at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center at 6780 Forest Hill Ave. Check out the map for all locations.

The city is accepting fruits and veggies, kitchen scraps, eggshells, bread, coffee grounds, rice and pasta in the compost bins, as well as paper towels, paper napkins, paper plates and paper bags.

The program is being run by the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF). RealRoots Food Systems LLC has been contracted to manage the processing of the food scraps into a high quality finished compost. The Department of Public Works empties the compost bins every Tuesday.

The material is being taken a central site in Richmond’s East End where it will be turned into high quality, usable compost. Some of the compost will go back to community gardens. Other composting material will go to the city for greenspace projects.

“The initiative seeks to divert food waste from the landfill by providing options for composting at convenient, citywide drop-off locations and then cycle that organic waste into high quality compost for community use,” according to a release from the city.

Composting also reduces harmful gas emissions by retaining carbon instead of releasing it into the atmosphere.

For those interested in participating in the program, the city suggests setting up a home collection.

“The easiest way to collect food scraps is to set up a small container on your countertop or under your kitchen sink. Buckets, coffee canisters, or any other container with a lid can be repurposed for food scrap collection,” according to the city’s website.

Then you drop it off at any of the bright green and purple bins around the city in 20 locations.

“Sustainability is a core value of Parks and Recreation and our department understands the important role we play in protecting our community through sustainable practices and reducing waste in our landfills....As the City of Richmond moves forward with the RVA Green 2050 plan, composting is an important next step. Through this effort we all can help reduce waste and create a greener Richmond and protect our community for future generations,” said Christopher Frelke, director of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities.

The pilot program is funded until September 2023.