Richmond’s Main Street Station featured on a postage stamp

Richmond’s own Main Street Station will be featured on a postage stamp in 2023.

The 120-year old railroad station was one of five railroad stations — described as “architectural gems” — selected by the United States Postal Service to be featured on a stamp.

The stamp features a colorful illustration of the clock tower at Richmond’s Main Street Station at night.

“The City of Richmond is thrilled that Main Street Station has been selected for a new stamp in 2023,” Petula Burks, director of the Office of Public Information and Engagement, said via email. “We have known for a long time how magnificent Main Station is and are overjoyed that now the rest of the United States will see what we are lucky to see every day.”

“Over the course of our search, we began focusing on the more historic stations,” Derry Noyes, USPS art director, said via email.

He said the postal service was looking for architectural and geographic diversity, as well as including smaller towns or stations. “Another criteria on our list was stations that people could go and visit,” he said.

Besides Richmond’s Main Street Station, the other railroad stations included in the project are Tamaqua Station, Pa., Point of Rocks Station, Md., Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, Ca. and Union Terminal in Cincinnati.

All the stations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Richmond’s Main Street Station opened in 1901 and was designed in a Renaissance style by Wilson, Harris and Richards of Philadelphia. A popular hub for passenger travel when it opened, the station has become one of Richmond’s most noticeable landmarks with its striking clock tower.

The station closed in the 1970s, then later opened as a shopping mall and was converted into state offices.

In 2003, Main Street Station reopened to limited passenger service after renovations. In 2017, a $92 million overhaul of the 100,000-square-foot steel, timber and glass train shed was completed. Main Street Station still sees passengers come and go but functions more as a wedding and event venue, as well as a tourism information center.

All of the railway stations featured on the USPS stamp series have passenger train service except for Tamaqua.

The USPS worked with designers to create “tiny iconic images” for each station.

“Noteworthy railroad stations began brightening the American landscape by the 1870s and, although many were torn down once they had outlived their original purpose, hundreds survived. This issuance of 20 stamps features five architectural gems that continue to play important roles in their communities,” USPS said in a statement announcing the new stamps.

The USPS Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee oversees the selection of stamps for the USPS stamp program. The committee receives over 30,000 suggestions for stamp subjects each year.

Other stamps to be issued in 2023 will feature Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, author Toni Morrison, pop artist Roy Lichtenstein and many others.

More information about when the stamps will be available to the public will be released later this year or early in 2023.