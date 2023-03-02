Get ready to send out some snail mail, Richmond.

Because the postage stamps of Richmond’s Main Street Station are going on sale March 9.

Richmond’s 120-year old railroad station was one of five railroad stations selected by the United States Postal Service to be featured on a stamp.

The stamp features a colorful illustration of the clock tower at Richmond’s Main Street Station at night.

There will be an unveiling ceremony on March 10 at Richmond Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St., at 11 a.m. Gerald Roane from the U.S. Postal Service will lead the stamp unveiling along with other invited guests.

The railroad station stamps are meant to “commemorate the history and romance of train travel,” according to USPS.

“When I first started thinking about this assignment in 2019, I couldn't imagine designing a stamp that would show the building, the tracks, the people and the romance of traveling by train. And then to layer on top of that architectural styles, geographic locations, the train lines themselves. It was a lot to process,” Derry Noyes, art director for the Railroad Stations Stamps design, said in a statement.

Noyes said the images for the stamps began to come together when he started to work with Los Angeles-based Down the Street Designs.

"They had done these beautiful designs for coffee labels that were colorful and informative, as well as other work that seemed appropriate for this assignment. After our first call I knew they really understood the challenges of designing for postage stamps," Noyes said.

Besides Richmond’s Main Street Station, the other railroad stations included in the project are Tamaqua Station, Pa., Point of Rocks Station, Md.,and Santa Fe Station in San Bernardino, Ca.

“From the picturesque Point of Rocks station in Maryland to the big city station in Cincinnati, all five stations can be visited today,” Noyes said.

All the stations are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Richmond’s Main Street Station opened in 1901 and was designed in a Renaissance style by Wilson, Harris and Richards of Philadelphia. A popular hub for passenger travel when it opened, the station has become one of Richmond’s most noticeable landmarks with its striking clock tower.

The station closed in the 1970s, then later opened as a shopping mall and was converted into state offices.

In 2003, Main Street Station reopened to limited passenger service after renovations. In 2017, a $92 million overhaul of the 100,000-square-foot steel, timber and glass train shed was completed. Main Street Station still sees passengers come and go but functions more as a wedding and event venue, as well as a tourism information center.

All of the railway stations featured on the USPS stamp series have passenger train service except for Tamaqua.

“Noteworthy railroad stations began brightening the American landscape by the 1870s and, although many were torn down once they had outlived their original purpose, hundreds survived. This issuance of 20 stamps features five architectural gems that continue to play important roles in their communities,” USPS said in a statement announcing the new stamps.

News of the stamps is being shared with the hashtag #RailroadStationsStamps.

PHOTOS: Railroad stations to be featured on postage stamp series