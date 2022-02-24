Richmond School Board calls for removal of two senior cabinet positions in RPS central office as budget deadline looms

With a deadline looming for the Richmond School Board to pass an annual budget for next year, the governing body sent an ultimatum to Superintendent Jason Kamras on Thursday: Fire your chief operating officer.

In a pair of emails sent to Kamras, School Board Chair Shonda Harris-Muhammed said she and four of her colleagues would be willing to delay approval of the budget again after they rejected his $362.6 million proposal on Tuesday.

In addition to asking for a restoration of funding for the division’s virtual academy and a new auditor position, Harris-Muhammed requested that the superintendent eliminate COO Alana Gonzalez’ job and the vacant chief wellness officer position ahead of the board’s next meeting on Monday.

“If we cannot resolve items they have directly asked for several times over, prepare for another meeting,” she said.

The ongoing dispute over the budget threatens the potential for new education funding in next year’s city budget. Mayor Levar Stoney said last week that he would not add money for schools if the board does not approve a budget by Friday. The district is also at risk of losing $5 million to $20 million in state funds, according to budget proposals before the Virginia General Assembly.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Stoney said he would move forward with plans to present a budget to the City Council next week that does not include new funding for the school district.

“I need evidence of what they need in order to craft my budget, and right now they’re not providing me enough information,” he said. “We have no idea at this moment. And so I think my letter speaks for itself.”

Harris-Muhammed did not respond to a voicemail Thursday evening, but other members who voted against the budget Tuesday said their cadre supports the budget changes she outlined in her email.

The requested removal of two cabinet positions escalates tension between the school division’s administration and several board members who allege that the central office is bloated with officials who have failed to cooperate with their policy decisions and requests for information.

“In the last few months, we’ve conveyed a lot of concern relevant to the amount of resources invested in our cabinet, specifically the senior leadership,” said 4th District School Board member Jonathan Young. “There’s real interest in pushing the district to be leaner at the top and adopt a reorganization.”

Other School Board members in recent weeks have resisted calls for removing central office personnel, arguing that it would make administration of schools and management of construction projects more difficult.

Kamras did not immediately respond Thursday evening to questions about Harris-Muhammed’s email.