Richmond School Board establishes advisory board for George Wythe construction, estimate for replacing school rises $40 million.

The Richmond School Board will establish a community advisory board to plan construction of George Wythe High School, which has been at the center of debate after a divided Board voted last month to wrest responsibility for building schools from the city.

The Board voted 5-0 to establish the panel, which will be comprised of Wythe staff members, students and community members; with Board members Shonda Harris-Muhammed, Cheryl Burke, Dawn Page, and Nicole Jones abstaining.

Stephanie Rizzi, who represents the 5th District, proposed the measure as debate simmers over the April vote to reclaim construction authority, which ensnared planning efforts for the replacement of the ailing high school building in the city's South Side.

Some community members called for the resolution to be rescinded after Superintendent Jason Kamras said it's now unlikely that Wythe would be rebuilt by the projected 2024 date put forth by the city. Instead, he predicts that 2027 would be a more realistic date.

Still, Kamras has moved forward to comply with the Board's directive, proposing three positions to beef up the school system's procurement department, including a director of school construction, a construction project manager, and a construction procurement manager.