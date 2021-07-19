Richmond School Board votes to collaborate with city on George Wythe, but on board's terms

The board opted to move forward with establishing an evaluation panel made up of at least three city employees and four school system employees, the RPS facilities planner and director of facilities. At the direction of the board, Kamras must release procurement documents for a design of Wythe by the end of August.

Members of the school community demanded action after Kamras said the schools’ takeover would push back a timetable for replacing the school. Stoney last month challenged the board by directing his administration to issue design proposals in what he said was an effort to rebuild sooner.

When the initial resolution introduced by 3rd District board member Kenya Gibson passed, Kamras and detractors of the move claimed that since the district does not have expertise to build new schools, Wythe would not see a rebuild until 2027. Stoney has claimed his administration could build it by 2024.

Stoney’s proposal calls for a school that holds 2,000 students. Young’s projects no more than 1,600 students. Kamras said Monday that it’s reasonable to expect Wythe’s enrollment to reach 1,500 in the next couple of years and advised against limiting the school’s capacity.