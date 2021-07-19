Richmond School Board votes to collaborate with city on George Wythe, but on their terms

The Richmond School Board on Monday sidestepped Mayor Levar Stoney's bid to collaborate on rebuilding George Wythe High School.

In a 5-4 vote, Board members opted instead to solicit their own designs for replacing the aging building in Richmond's South Side, while still inviting city officials to the table in hopes of expediting the work.

The same five-member majority that voted in April to wrest authority for building schools back from the city supported the plan from Board Vice Chair Jonathan Young, after hours of discussion during which Superintendent Jason Kamras implored the Board to act.

Kamras noted the ensuing months of public back-and-forth over the issue, which put Board members at odds with one another and with Stoney, had scared away prospective job candidates the school system would need to actually build schools.

"I'm tired of talking about about George Wythe,” Kamras said. "It is extremely important. But there are many other important things that we need to address. We deferred our discussion of a 60 plus million dollar literacy initiative… I beg of you. Find a resolution, find one that is reasonable that recognizes the reality of what we can do and cannot do.”