Richmond School Board votes to collaborate with city on George Wythe, but on their terms

The Richmond School Board on Monday sidestepped Mayor Levar Stoney's bid to collaborate on rebuilding George Wythe High School.
In a 5-4 vote, Board members opted instead to solicit their own designs for replacing the aging building in Richmond's South Side, while still inviting city officials to the table in hopes of expediting the work.
The same five-member majority that voted in April to wrest authority for building schools back from the city supported the plan from Board Vice Chair Jonathan Young, after hours of discussion during which Superintendent Jason Kamras implored the Board to act.
Kamras noted the ensuing months of public back-and-forth over the issue, which put Board members at odds with one another and with Stoney, had scared away prospective job candidates the school system would need to actually build schools.
"I'm tired of talking about about George Wythe,” Kamras said. "It is extremely important. But there are many other important things that we need to address. We deferred our discussion of a 60 plus million dollar literacy initiative… I beg of you. Find a resolution, find one that is reasonable that recognizes the reality of what we can do and cannot do.”
The Board opted to move forward with establishing an evaluation panel comprised of at least three city employees and four school system employees, the RPS facilities planner and director of facilities. At the direction of the Board, Kamras must release procurement documents for a design of Wythe by the end of August.
Members of the school community demanded action after Kamras said the schools' takeover would push back a timetable for replacing the school. Stoney last month challenged the Board by directing his administration to issue design proposals in what he said was an effort to rebuild sooner.
When the initial resolution introduced by 3rd district Board member Kenya Gibson, passed, Kamras and detractors of the move claimed that since the district doesn’t have expertise to build new schools, Wythe wouldn’t see a rebuild until 2027. Stoney has claimed his administration could build it by 2024.
Stoney’s proposal calls for a school that holds 2,000 students. Young’s projects no more than 1,600 students. Kamras on Monday said it’s reasonable to expect Wythe’s enrollment to reach 1,500 in the next couple of years and advised against limiting the school's capacity.
Kamras also said the Board's direction to release a proposal by the end of next month is impossible. He doesn't expect to have the three hires he said must be in place to conduct that work until October.
The Board directed his administration to prepare a request for proposals to rebuild Woodville Elementary and Career and Technical High School by October.
Liz Doerr, 1st District brought forward a competing proposal Monday alongside Board member Nicole Jones, 9th District, which their colleagues voted down.
“While I believe that Mr. Young’s proposal is introduced with good intention, it does not do anything to change where we are today,” Doerr said during the meeting. “If we do not join this evaluation committee, George Wythe will be delayed. Full stop.”
Doerr and Jones' motion sought to achieve compromise and speed up the process by authorizing RPS to allow someone from Kamras' staff on the evaluation panel for the city's request for proposals.
Sixth District representative Shonda Harris-Muhammed dissented on the grounds that the proposal did not explicitly state the school district would retain control of Wythe's construction. She also said it didn’t acknowledge certain challenges with the city being in charge of School construction.
Board member Stephanie Rizzi, 5th District, and 2nd district School Board member Mariah White agreed with Harris-Muhammed. Doerr added language specifying that Schools will Build Schools but five members still voted 'No'.
