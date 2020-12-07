Richmond School Board votes to keep system virtual through the rest of the school year

“Current public health evidence indicates that students grades K-2 have a lower risk of both transmitting the disease and becoming infected themselves,” the advisory board stated during public comment. “This has been a traumatic year for us all, and virtual learning, no matter how well we do it, continues to disrupt our students and disconnect them from the safe spaces and people within RPS.”

In October, RPS reported that chronic absenteeism was up 3% in the district, and Kamras’ administration was almost certain it was being driven by the virtual school year. In Richmond, chronic absenteeism data is usually driven by high schools. This year, it has been mostly driven by elementary schools.

The rise in chronic absenteeism, Harry Hughes previously said, was definitely driven by the virtual school year. Namely, Chromebook repairs often weren’t reported for days at a time. Students in elementary schools often aren’t able to be properly supervised since some parents work outside the home.

“I will concede we need to do more,” Kamras said during Monday’s School Board meeting of interventions to ensure social-emotional health. He hoped for further help from the federal government, and a heftier stimulus package once President-Elect Biden is in office. “I’m hopeful that a stimulus package is on the horizon.”