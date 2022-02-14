Richmond Schools: Custodial manager was asleep when first report of emergency at Fox arrived

Richmond Public Schools officials say a custodial manager in charge of security at William Fox Elementary School was asleep Friday night as sirens blared in the school an hour before it was engulfed in a three-alarm fire.

Further complicating the school division’s response, a supervisor the manager tasked to monitor a two-way emergency radio and phone line that night wasn’t listening when the first 911 call describing an alarm at the school arrived.

The school division and city fire department on Monday released timelines related to the fire , including details about a preliminary call regarding an alarm going off at the school Friday at around 9:30 p.m.

After waiting about 20 minutes for a response from school officials, firefighters “manipulated” a lock to get inside the school. The firefighters found no evidence of a fire hazard after searching the building twice and left, according to the fire department. Firefighters returned at 10:35 p.m. following a call describing flames and debris coming from the roof.

Richmond officials announced Monday afternoon that authorities are still investigating the cause of the conflagration that devastated the school, which was originally built in 1911. The fire department said investigators have found no reason to suspect arson.

“My hope is that through the investigation of how this fire started, we will learn why the fire was not initially detectable,” Richmond Fire Chief Melvin D. Carter said Monday.

The school division said a custodial supervisor was given a two-way emergency radio to take home in case of an emergency. The radio, however, was “not fully monitored during this period, nor was the emergency phone line [separate from the radio] forwarded to the Custodial Supervisor’s phone,” according to the RPS timeline.

The custodial manager received two texts and eventually woke up and was en route to the school as flames started to rise from the roof of the school at about 10:42 p.m. The manager was unsuccessful in reaching the RPS facilities director and the RPS chief operating officer.

RPS said a recent Verizon update that requires calls to include an area code meant the call from the alarm system to the alarm company didn’t work because it hadn’t been updated in response to the change. In both trips to Fox on Friday, firefighters were alerted by a witness calling 911, not by the school’s alarm system.

At 10:49 p.m., the RPS security director texted other top RPS administration, including Superintendent Jason Kamras; however, all recipients were asleep at the time, according to the timeline.

One firefighter involved in the fire sought treatment for a non-life-threatening injury Monday. No other injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Richmond fire officials initially reported that crews responded to reports of a fire at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday. But emergency call logs show firefighters had responded to a call about an alarm at the school an hour earlier.

Audio broadcasts of the emergency dispatch indicate the fire department could not reach school officials about alarms going off in the building.

Asleep Friday night, the custodial manager did not see a text about the alarms sent from the Department of Emergency Communications at 9:46 p.m., according to the school district’s timeline . School officials said Fox Elementary was not staffed between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. because of a vacancy in the night security team.

RPS and the city fire department sent out separate timelines detailing the events of Friday’s fire. The two timelines don’t entirely match.

According to the fire department, the initial attempt to reach RPS went out at 9:33 p.m. on Friday, while RPS says the first text it received was at 9:46 p.m. It’s unclear whether the initial attempt to contact RPS was made over the two-way radio or a call to the phone that wasn’t being monitored. The fire department told the Richmond Alarm Company at 9:39 p.m. Friday that it had not made contact with a building key holder, seven minutes before RPS claims to have received a text.

According to RPS, the custodial manager received a second text from the city at 10:42 p.m. The fire department’s timeline doesn’t mention the second text.

“Though our communication breakdown did not impact the outcome of the fire, it’s clear we need to tighten our night security protocols, and have already begun to do so,” Kamras said in a statement Monday. “Safety remains our number one priority and we are incredibly grateful that no one was seriously injured in this fire.”

In response to questions about Kamras’ statement, Richmond Fire Department spokesperson Amy Vu said fire safety officials remain unsure whether an earlier response could have changed the outcome of the fire, which caused the roof of the building to collapse.

“With the incident still under investigation, we can’t be certain of what factors did or did not impact the outcome of the fire,” Vu said.

Both Kamras and Carter, the city’s fire chief, heaped praise on the 75 fire department personnel involved in the emergency response, commending them for their commitment and bravery in stopping the fire from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

“We are committed to partnering with Richmond Public Schools and the community to restore normalcy and promote healing,” Carter said.

Photo and video gallery: Fire at Fox Elementary School A fire at Fox Elementary School Friday night caused major damage at the school, located in Richmond's Fan District.

Later Monday evening, Gov. Glenn Youngkin met with Kamras, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and other city and school district officials outside of the school.

With Fox students slated to resume classes virtually on Wednesday, Kamras said RPS is working to get the shuttered Clark Springs Elementary School ready as a possible temporary home. He said RPS has also received offers from churches, synagogues and other organizations to use their spaces, but that the district will assess those and share more information next week at a School Board meeting.

Youngkin said he was moved by how quickly the community had come together to support the school in the aftermath of the fire. He said the state and city need to “marshal all the resources” to support the school, its staff and students.

“This is a big challenge, so it’s going to require coming together with a lot of folks,” Youngkin said. “I know the General Assembly is going to be reviewing things.”

