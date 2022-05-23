Richmond second graders wrote essays to help get shelter dogs adopted. Now they're appearing on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

When Kensey Jones, a second grade teacher at St. Michael's Episcopal School was coming up with a new persuasive writing assignment for her students, she wanted them to try writing something different.

As a volunteer at Richmond Animal Care and Control, she wondered if her students could help the animals at the rescue get adopted.

To get in the pet-friendly spirit, Jones invited the director of the shelter, Christie Peters, and a Pitbull terrier puppy ambassador named Snow to visit her students.

Each student was assigned a dog or cat that was currently up for adoption. The seven-year-olds were asked to create a personalized paragraph and illustration to market the animals to potential adopters. Jones' students threw themselves into the project, creating colorful, heartfelt pleas for adoption.

"Hi, I'm Famous Amos. Please, please, please adopt me!" one of the essays read. "I love, love, love belly rubs. I am a very cute dog."

The animals they wrote about had been in the shelter the longest or had health or behavioral issues. The RACC shared the students' work to its Facebook account and word quickly spread.

Now, thanks to the second graders' hard work, 24 animals (23 dogs and one cat) have been adopted.

“This classroom project collaboration allowed me to combine my two greatest passions, children’s literacy and helping animals in need,” Jones said in a statement. “I am so proud to see my students rise to the occasion and write amazing persuasive paragraphs through the eyes of one of their RACC dogs.”

“All dogs deserve a loving home, especially Snow," said St. Michael’s second-grader, Danielle Petroski. "I am so very happy to be able to help neglected animals find great forever families."

“We were thrilled to partner with St. Michael’s in this creative opportunity to showcase the homeless pets we have available for adoption at RACC,” said Peters. “The students captured the personality of each adoptable pet through their illustrations and writing and we hope this sweet collaboration will inspire potential families to find their next best friend at RACC.”

The heart-warming story struck a chord nationwide and has been covered on The Drew Barrymore Show, on GoodMorningAmerica.com and was written about on The Today Show's website.

Now, Jones, two of her students and Peters will appear on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" this week. According to St. Michael's, the Richmond group will appear on Tuesday's episode at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Located at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave, Richmond Animal Care and Control's kennel space is nearly full. Finding forever homes for these many wonderful animals is a current priority, Peters said. The RACC is an open admissions animal shelter that provides emergency care and training to over 3,000 animals per year at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave.

RACC is open to the public on Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m. and by appointment Sunday to Friday. For more information about the RACC visit their website and Facebook.