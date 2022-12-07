Richmond sets spending increases

Even after paying a rebate to partly offset Richmond’s sharply higher real estate tax bills, the city will still have millions in unexpected revenue.

The higher taxes come from the 13% average jump in real estate assessments, and the mayor and a majority of the city council have agreed to a one time rebate equivalent to 5 cents per $100 of assessed value, while keeping the tax rate at $1.20 per $100.

The rebate will cost $18 million.

That still leaves $21 million in money the city wasn't counting on. Mayor Levar Stoney is proposing to spend about $17 million of that.

The biggest portion of the rest of the increased tax collection, some $3.1 million, would go for the city’s inclement weather shelter — the place where people without a home go in cold or excessively hot weather and when storms sweep through town — if the city council approves Stoney’s proposal.

That money is for the shelters to be run by Commonwealth Catholic Charities, Fifth Street Baptist Church, RVA Sisters Keeper, United Nations Church International and Daily Planet.

The next biggest sum, $2.6 million, would cover pay adjustments for Richmond Police Department officers, while just under $1.9 million would go for the pay adjustments for the Fire Department and $559,000 would do the same for the emergency communications staff.

To cover rising health care costs for city employees, $2 million would go to a reserve fund for these expenses.

The city’s Economic Development department would get a bit more than $1.8 million, with more than $1.7 million going to contract-based increases from the Diamond District and the City Center projects. Some $100,000 would go to the Economic Development Authority.

The Public Works Department would get $1.1 million for traffic calming projects throughout the city.

The spending plan includes two $1 million grants for additional family crisis counseling at HumanKind and at Homeward for the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care’s homeless services.

Other items include $500,000 for NextUp RVA youth programs; $447,824 for a reserve fund meant as an incentive for employees who can take on additional translation and interpretation tasks; as well as $400,000 for the YMCA’s Help1RVA helpline for people in crisis or considering suicide.

The plan also calls for granting $130,000 to Reynolds Community College for construction work.

In addition, the city’s human resources unit would get $500,000 to pay for automation and a restructuring effort.