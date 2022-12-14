Richmond sheriff puts $1,385 price tag on Times-Dispatch request for routine payroll records

Anyone following happenings at the Richmond City Justice Center should come prepared with a checkbook if they’d like to request records under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, also known as FOIA.

That’s because the Richmond Sheriff’s Office has begun quoting steep fees to news organizations reporting on deaths, overdoses and assaults in the Richmond jail.

In response to a Richmond Times-Dispatch request for payroll records about who the jail employs and how much they earn, Sheriff Antoinette Irving’s records officer quoted a price of $1,385.

Payroll records are explicitly not protected from FOIA under the Virginia Administrative Code. When they receive requests from the public, agency records officers estimate prices based on how many hours employees will need to produce the records. Sheriff’s sign off on those labor estimates.

Despite payroll being a record that public agencies are required to maintain, the Sheriff’s records officer, Aviva Shapiro-Frye, stated that four employees would be required to pull together the document, and they would need 20 hours of labor between them.

Shapiro-Frye said that it would take one employee, who is on an hourly wage of $98.46, eight hours to help pull their pre-existing payroll records, a $788 task.

Shapiro-Frye did not answer several follow-up questions, including as to who at the Sheriff’s office is on a salary of more than $200,000 a year before tax, or why that highly paid employee would be tapped for the job.

Asked to explain the charges, Shapiro-Frye said, “Your FOIA request would require staff to create new queries as well as create a new document, as not doing so would be even more expensive.”

The Sheriff’s office did not respond to the Times-Dispatch request for comment for this story.

“It’s really disappointing to see a public body charging requesters more than $1,000 just to find out how much the employees make in salary,” said Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government. “Salary information is just a fundamental, basic kind of information that the public should be able to see.”

The Times-Dispatch requested the records in order to get an up-to-date picture of vacancies at the jail, which Irving said was short 160 employees in July. In the time since, two individuals have died in custody.

Last week, the Sheriff’s Office also quoted local news station WRIC, an ABC affiliate, over $1,000 for data on assaults on jail officers.

WRIC reported that it had reviewed numerous incident reports detailing assaults in the month of November, which the Sheriff later downplayed in a televised interview.

Irving became Sheriff in 2018, after narrowly beating out former Sheriff CT Woody, who had held the office since 2005. Irving, then an employee of the Henrico Sheriff’s Department, had run for the office in 2009, losing to Woody in the Democratic primary, and then again in 2013, when she ran as an independent but only pulled 17% of the vote.

Woody, who did not seek re-election in 2021, said her FOIA prices were “ridiculous”.

“It’s not normal at all. It looks like you’re trying to hide something, or you’re trying to cover up something,” Woody said. “The public deserves to know.”

Woody explained that while he was in office, all FOIA requests went through his office at some point.

“I was there three terms, I can’t recall ever charging anyone $1,000 for information,” Woody said. “That’s daily information. You just go ahead and send the whole list, because that’s public information, that really is.”

Under Irving, the Sheriff’s office also no longer regularly publishes press releases, although the office did release one to reporters in the wake of a death at the jail Monday. An online archive of press releases hosted on Sheriff's website drops off in 2018.

Phil Wilayto, activist and editor of the Virginia Defender, said that Irving campaigned on a platform of bringing compassion to the Richmond City Jail, portraying herself as a member of the community and a native of Creighton Court and the Richmond Public School system.

“I think she campaigned as someone who actually cared about the inmates and saw them as human beings. She was going to treat them as people,” said Wilayto, who has observed jails and prisons in Virginia since the Virginia Defender’s inception in 2005.

But with three deaths, 2022 has been just as deadly as 2015, when the jail was run by Woody. Meanwhile, huge gaps in her roster of deputies and jail officers have raised obvious questions about her ability to care for inmates.

To some degree, closing off information has been a systemic reflex, Wilayto said, one that her predecessors — Woody and before that, Michelle Mitchell — exercised as well. Woody was made to pay sanctions from a federal judge for not preserving video evidence in an inmate death, for example. Mitchell was investigated by the Virginia State Police for allegedly misappropriating funds from the jail’s commissary, but no charges were ever filed.

Neither had to solve the staffing shortfalls that Irving faces now.

“If she’s got problems in the jail, she should explain them to the community and ask for help,” Wilayto said.

