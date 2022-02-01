Richmond starting to remove Confederate monument pedestals

Workers are starting to take down what's left of Richmond's Confederate monuments.
The city of Richmond announced the removal job Tuesday morning, 20 months after Mayor Levar Stoney ordered the monuments brought down amid a surge of racial justice protests here and across the country.
The city is paying Team Henry Enterprises $1.6 million to remove the pedestals that previously held the monuments of Matthew F. Maury, Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson, Jefferson Davis and J.E.B Stuart on Monument Avenue.
The work also includes the removal of the pedestals for the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument, the Confederate Cannon, Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park, the Virginia First Regiment Monument in Meadow Park and the A.P. Hill monument that is still standing at the intersection of West Laburnum Avenue and Hermitage Road.
Richmond officials said the work could last as long as two months, depending on the details of the A.P. Hill removal, which will involve the transfer of the general's buried remains from underneath the monument.
Workers started dismantling the pedestals Monday, a week after the Richmond City Council voted unanimously to authorize giving the monuments to the museum, including that of Robert E. Lee, which the state recently took down and gave to the city.
According to the Department of General Services, the state contracted Team Henry Enterprises for $2.9 million. The Newport News-based company started the job with the removal of the Lee statue in September, more than a year after a shell company associated with Team Henry took down more than a dozen of the city's Confederate statues for $1.8 million.
The city plans to give the monuments and all related materials to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which will work with the Valentine Museum, other cultural organizations and the public to determine what to do with them.
"I really appreciate the opportunity to have two major historical entities in our city ... work together to ensure that there is authentic, extensive citizen engagement in the disposition of the monuments," City Council President Cynthia Newbille said last week.
Only one person, Clark Glave, spoke at a public hearing regarding the transfer, criticizing the transfer as "illogical."
Rather than the Black History Museum, Glave said the monuments should be moved to a museum dedicated to "the preservation of the Civil War story."
Glave said he also is concerned that Richmond officials haven't ruled out the possibility of the statues being melted down, such as in Charlottesville, where city officials recently voted to give their own statue of Robert E. Lee to a museum that plans to melt the materials and create new public art.
"Send these statues someplace where they can generate some tourist dollars and be treated as historical artifacts, not fodder for the forge of reimagination," Glave said in his comments to the council. "Like it or not, Richmond has a Confederate past. Your job should be promoting and profiting from it for the benefit of your citizens."
While Glave and others have taken issue with the city's plans to give the statues to the Black History Museum, 2nd District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan said some people have misunderstood the city's plan and reiterated that the museum will decide where the monuments go next.
The city originally received about two dozen offers from museums, cultural organizations and a few individual for the various monuments after the removal of the statues in 2020. The Black History Museum did not make a request for any of the monuments at the time.
"There were not great options presented," Jordan said of the original offers.
While state law requires governing bodies to decide the disposition of the monuments if they are removed, the council later asked for support from the mayor's administration to decide what should be done.
"The Black History Museum has stepped forward to work with the Valentine to lead a process for an ultimate disposition," Jordan said. "Folks are not following it the same way they have, but I hope that people will reengage with these items and help us find an appropriate conclusion for them."
Ninth District Councilman Michael Jones, who originally called for the removal of the city's Confederate monuments in 2017, said he and other officials have been reluctant to rush a decision, fearing that an organization could use the monuments in a way that venerates the Confederacy or ignores the history of slavery.
"It's the right thing to do," Jones said of the council's decision.
"We will move on and chart a new course because the city is bigger than our Confederate past," he said. "We have an opportunity to continue to write who we are as citizens of this great city."
(804) 649-6178