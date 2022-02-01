Richmond starting to remove Confederate monument pedestals

"Send these statues someplace where they can generate some tourist dollars and be treated as historical artifacts, not fodder for the forge of reimagination," Glave said in his comments to the council. "Like it or not, Richmond has a Confederate past. Your job should be promoting and profiting from it for the benefit of your citizens."

While Glave and others have taken issue with the city's plans to give the statues to the Black History Museum, 2nd District Councilwoman Katherine Jordan said some people have misunderstood the city's plan and reiterated that the museum will decide where the monuments go next.

The city originally received about two dozen offers from museums, cultural organizations and a few individual for the various monuments after the removal of the statues in 2020. The Black History Museum did not make a request for any of the monuments at the time.

"There were not great options presented," Jordan said of the original offers.

While state law requires governing bodies to decide the disposition of the monuments if they are removed, the council later asked for support from the mayor's administration to decide what should be done.