Richmond still finalizing plans for inclement weather shelter; Stoney administration recommends Shockoe Valley location

During renovations, CCC would operate the shelter out of a hotel ballroom on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, according to a report the city’s Department of Housing and Community Development shared with the council earlier this month outlining the administration’s recommendations. Meals, showers and case management will be available at both locations, the report states.

While its report identified the CCC location as the preferred location, the department also outlined three other options for the council to consider: a North Side hotel owned by Virginia Union University; a South Richmond shopping center; and the Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center near The Diamond. Each would take at least five months to get up and running, while the Oliver Hill Way location would take one or two months, according to the report.

Historically, the cold weather overflow shelter opened on nights when inclement weather was forecast or temperatures were expected to dip below 40 degrees. As many as 150 adults could check in to the congregate space for the night. But conditions, as well as certain rules imposed on those who opted to stay there, deterred some from seeking the shelter even on the most frigid nights.