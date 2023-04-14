Mayo Island is a step closer to becoming a city park.

At a City Council work session on Wednesday, the city administration sought authorization to purchase Mayo Island and turn it into a public open space and part of the James River Park System. The sale price, according to city officials, is $14.9 million, which would be funded by a $7.5 million grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which was made available earlier this year, along with $1.5 million from the Capital Region Land Conservancy, as well as funding from a stormwater utility bond.

The ordinances will now go through committee meetings before returning to the council for a final vote as the council must authorize acquisition. Then the city will work with attorneys on finalizing a purchase agreement to close on the property and transfer funds, a city spokeswoman said.

The island was listed for sale for $19 million in 2022 by its owners, the Shaia family.

In a statement, Mayor Levar Stoney said the addition of Mayo Island “to our park system is a major win for all who live, work, play, and visit our great city. I am excited for our team to get to work to restore this amazing asset for all to enjoy.”

The island has two buildings but is primarily undeveloped land or is used for parking lots. If the deal goes through, the structures would be removed, as would several acres of pavement that would return the island to its natural floodplain, said Parker Agelasto, executive director of the Capital Region Land Conservancy, which helped facilitate the proposed deal. CRLC is a nonprofit that seeks to conserve and protect the natural and historic land and water resources of Virginia’s capital region.

Wildlife also would benefit from a “rewilding” of the island, as there is a heron rookery nearby, and it’s a place where sturgeon, shad and herring come to spawn, he said. The land would come to the city with protections against future development in the form of a conservation easement.

Mayo Island has a stop on the Richmond Slave Trail, a self-guided walking trail that chronicles the history of the trade of enslaved Africans from Africa to Virginia. Mayo Island is also handicap-accessible, has a GRTC bus stop and is within walking distance of both downtown and Manchester. The aging Mayo Bridge is due for replacement in the coming years.

Council President Michael Jones said turning Mayo Island into a park “ultimately means creating a space where all can gather and take advantage of the beauty and natural resources of the island and the James River.”

Lincoln Saunders, the city’s chief administrative officer, called the acquisition of Mayo Island “a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

“We are excited to start planning the restoration work and, more importantly, transforming Mayo Island into a space all Richmonders can enjoy,” Saunders said in a statement.

