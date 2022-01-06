Richmond teachers' union: 'We are approaching a staffing situation that makes in-person learning untenable.'

The Richmond teacher's union said Thursday that it's “deeply concerned about our ability to conduct in-person classes" after a return to school in which 160 teachers and multiple bus drivers were expected absent because of COVID-19.

“We cannot avoid the reality that we are approaching a staffing situation that makes in-person learning untenable,” said Richmond Education Association president Katina Harris in a statement. “We also have to consider the long-term effects of trying to force schools to continue to operate while drastically understaffed.”

Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras has repeatedly vowed to do everything possible to keep schools open, citing detrimental social and emotional consequences when school buildings are closed for in-person learning.

The REA also said it’s unclear under which circumstances schools would close, and asked for clarity on the matter. Schools in Virginia are limited in how and when they can close because of COVID-19 because of a state law passed last year requiring five days of in-person instruction “to the maximum extent possible.” The law allows school divisions to temporarily close or switch to online learning in response to outbreaks.