Four years ago, Samaya Dickson was covered in blood when her 9-year-old sister, Markiya Dickson, was shot by a stray bullet.

Samaya threw the first pitch at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game on Sunday in memory of her sister during the “Wear Orange” campaign to support gun violence awareness.

“If she was here, she would’ve hugged you,” said Samaya, adding that she misses the sisterly arguing the most.

It was better Samaya pitched the ball — and represented her sister — than anyone else, said Mark Whitfield, the girls' father. The family hopes to keep shining a light on gun violence, as their story is not the only one, Whitfield said.

“Wear Orange” is a nationwide effort to promote gun violence awareness. Orange is the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

The campaign was started by a group of friends commemorating Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago a week after marching with former President Barack Obama in 2013, according to the organization’s website.

The annual number of Virginia emergency department visits for firearm-related injuries increased 72% between 2018 and 2021, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Markiya was with her family at a community cookout on Memorial Day in 2019 when she died. The third-grader had a lot of love for people, Whitfield said.

“It’s something that you don’t even want to imagine going through,” he said. “It changes you as a person.”

The parents have been calling for change in Richmond, as well as offering sympathy for those in similar situations. A lot of people cannot get their stories out, but events aimed at increasing awareness help people, said Ciara Dickson, Markiya's mother.

“It’s a lot of emotions for me,” Dickson said. “I appreciate they’re helping us keep our daughter’s name alive.”

Fonticello Park memorialized the girl with the Markiya Dickson Imagination Zone playground during a ribbon-cutting inauguration on May 20. The Richmond group of the Virginia Moms Demand Action organized a series of events to raise awareness of gun violence in the city.

“Gun violence does not only take one life, it impacts all of the lives around that person who has been killed by gun violence,” said Kristin DuMont, co-lead of the Richmond group.

This is the first time the group has planned events at a large scale during the awareness week, DuMont said.

It began on May 30, when Mayor Levar Stoney met with the group. Stoney, a member of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, declared Friday to be Gun Violence Awareness Day, which was observed, in part, by the lighting up of City Hall with orange lights in a display of solidarity.

There was a community event on Saturday to honor those affected by gun violence and to demand change. For every ticket sold for Sunday's Flying Squirrels game through a link provided by Virginia Moms Demand Action, $4 of the proceeds were donated to the organization.

The group has grown since the mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas, school, with “mothers and others” getting together to make change, DuMont said.

“There are actions that people can take,” she said. “We don’t have to feel helpless.”

Moms Demand Action features programs to fight against the public health crisis of guns, along with lobbying the General Assembly for gun safety bills.

One of the programs calls for adults to “Be SMART": “Secure all guns in your home and vehicles, Model responsible behavior around guns, Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes, Recognize the role of guns in suicide, and Tell your peers to be SMART,” according to the website.

“Everybody is impacted by gun violence, and everybody can participate in gun violence prevention,” DuMont said.

