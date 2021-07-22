 Skip to main content
Richmond Times-Dispatch asking readers for 9/11 memories
Richmond Times-Dispatch asking readers for 9/11 memories

Sept 11 Anniversary Photo Gallery

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2001, file photo, the twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York. 

 Marty Lederhandler/Associated Press

It’s been 20 years and we haven’t forgotten. As we approach the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the Richmond Times-Dispatch is asking readers to share their memories of that fateful day.

Where were you? How were you affected? What changed for you?

We want to know. Please visit go.richmond.com/911memorial to share your story by Aug. 23. Selected submissions, which may be edited for length and clarity, will be published in our print and online editions on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

