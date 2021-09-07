 Skip to main content
Richmond Times-Dispatch looking for local reaction to Robert E. Lee statue removal
Richmond Times-Dispatch looking for local reaction to Robert E. Lee statue removal

Visitors check out the last look of Robert E. Lee Statue on Monument Ave. in Richmond on Tuesday morning, Sept. 7, 2021. The statue will be removed on Wednesday morning.

 Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Monument Avenue statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed from its pedestal Wednesday morning.

The statue has stood at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Allen Street for 131 years and Virginians have spent the last 15 months waiting as the legal battles to keep it moved through the courts. But Wednesday, Sept. 8 will be its last day.

We want to hear from Richmonders about their thoughts about Lee's removal.

If you’re willing to share your thoughts - limited to 250 words or fewer - email Times-Dispatch staff writer Karri Peifer at kpeifer@richmond.com for possibly publication. Please include the part of town you live in and the length of time you've lived in Richmond.

