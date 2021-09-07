Richmond Times-Dispatch looking for local reaction to Robert E. Lee statue removal

The Monument Avenue statue of Robert E. Lee will be removed from its pedestal Wednesday morning.
The statue has stood at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Allen Street for 131 years and Virginians have spent the last 15 months waiting as the legal battles to keep it moved through the courts. But Wednesday, Sept. 8 will be its last day.
We want to hear from Richmonders about their thoughts about Lee's removal.
