Richmond Times-Dispatch looking for parents to talk about RPS closure next week
The bus fleet of Richmond Public Schools.

Calling parents of students in Richmond Public Schools:

RPS has announced that it will not hold classes the entire first week of November, adding two unplanned days in the interest of employees’ mental health. How will you handle child care for that week off? Do you have a child care center you can use? Do you have to take time off work? Or get your parents to help?

Email your plans to RTD reporter Colleen Curran at ccurran@timesdispatch.com or call her at (804) 649-6151.

— From staff reports

