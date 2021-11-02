Richmond Times-Dispatch looking to talk to workers and employers about remote work vs. a return to office

According to a recent survey by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs, 45% of local CEOS said they do not expect to require employees to return to in-person work in the next 6 months.

We’re working on a story and would like to hear from area workers and employers about their thoughts around a return to in-person work.

Local workers, are you being required to go back to in-person work - or not - and what's your preference? And local business owners or managers, how are you approaching a return to the office vs. remote work?