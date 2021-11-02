 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richmond Times-Dispatch looking to talk to workers and employers about remote work vs. a return to office
0 Comments
alert

Richmond Times-Dispatch looking to talk to workers and employers about remote work vs. a return to office

  • 0
kiplinger-kip-20200730

It has always been rather difficult for employees to claim a deduction for working remotely.

 Dreamstime/TNS

According to a recent survey by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs, 45% of local CEOS said they do not expect to require employees to return to in-person work in the next 6 months.

We’re working on a story and would like to hear from area workers and employers about their thoughts around a return to in-person work.

Local workers, are you being required to go back to in-person work - or not - and what's your preference? And local business owners or managers, how are you approaching a return to the office vs. remote work?

If you’d like to share your story, contact Times-Dispatch business writer John Reid Blackwell at jblackwell@timesdispatch.com or (804) 775-8123.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Whale sharks have teeth on their eyeballs

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News