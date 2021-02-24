Richmond Times-Dispatch names veteran photojournalist and editor James Wallace to new leadership role

Wallace also will help lead The Times-Dispatch's community and audience engagement initiatives.

"Much of my journalism career has included time as an editor and leader," Wallace said. "I am honored that I now get to share that experience with a talented team of veteran and young reporters, photographers and editors and designers, who do excellent work on a day-to-day basis, under sometimes difficult conditions."

Wallace said his career has focused primarily on a visual journalism, although it does include writing and editing. "Leading the conversation from that perspective is somewhat of a change for this organization, but with every change comes opportunity," he said. "My objective is to seize that opportunity to make the Richmond Times-Dispatch the most compelling source for news and features, in print and on our digital platform. I share the goal, along with our publisher and senior editors, that we can reshape the scope and impact of this publication to reflect the entire Richmond community."

Wallace grew up in Yorktown and studied at the University of Louisville, earning a degree in Liberal Studies emphasizing photography, history and computer science. He and his wife, Deborah, have two adult children.