Richmond Times-Dispatch wins 67 awards in annual VPA contest, including the grand sweepstakes and outstanding young journalist award

A judge commented that Moreno’s portfolio "displayed a range of topics and styles and noted that her COVID-19 coverage was laser-focused on the disenfranchised," according to the VPA.

“Not only did she write news stories about COVID, but she also captured the impact of visual projections on the Confederate statues in Richmond; the stepped-up enforcement of undocumented residents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the outbreak of COVID cases within the Farmville ICE detention center; and the survival of a small Guatemalan-owned business for 25 years,” the judge said.

Times-Dispatch editors John Ramsey and Gregory J. Gilligan along with staff writers Mark Robinson and John Reid Blackwell won best in show for daily digital coverage on evictions and rent and mortgage relief during the pandemic.

In the news department alone, the RTD won 24 first-place, 16 second-place and 12 third-place awards.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of the RTD staff,” Managing Editor Mike Szvetitz said. “If 2020 taught us anything, it’s our role in the community has never mattered more than it does right now. We are here to serve our community, and reflect you in our coverage, which is informed by our shared humanity and a deeper understanding of where we’ve been and where we hope to go.”