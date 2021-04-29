 Skip to main content
Richmond Times-Dispatch wins 67 awards in annual VPA contest, including the grand sweepstakes and outstanding young journalist award
The Richmond Times-Dispatch building is at 300 E. Franklin St.

 GREGORY J. GILLIGAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

A look back at memorable moments in Richmond, Va., from 2020.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch won top awards — including the grand sweepstakes for news and advertising, best in show, and outstanding young journalist — in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest.

The Times-Dispatch earned a combined 67 VPA awards for 2020, topping last year's record of 55, including 32 first-place nods for the newspaper's journalism and advertising work.

It was also the fourth consecutive year that the paper won the coveted sweepstakes award for overall excellence in news and advertising, in the category that includes the state’s largest newspapers based on circulation.

"I have been immensely proud of the work done across our organization during this most challenging time," said Paul Farrell, The Times-Dispatch's publisher and president. "Our commitment to the community we serve has never been stronger, and it’s gratifying to see our efforts earn the recognition of the Virginia Press Association."

On Thursday, during the announcement of the sweepstakes awards, the VPA also announced that Times-Dispatch staff writer Sabrina Moreno, 23, had been named outstanding young journalist of the year.

The judges said, "Her stories skillfully detailed that Blacks and Latinos were becoming ill [from COVID-19] at disproportionate rates and that young people of color are experiencing severe mental trauma. [Her] stories are packed with impressive data as well as human emotion."

A judge commented that Moreno’s portfolio "displayed a range of topics and styles and noted that her COVID-19 coverage was laser-focused on the disenfranchised," according to the VPA.

“Not only did she write news stories about COVID, but she also captured the impact of visual projections on the Confederate statues in Richmond; the stepped-up enforcement of undocumented residents by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement; the outbreak of COVID cases within the Farmville ICE detention center; and the survival of a small Guatemalan-owned business for 25 years,” the judge said.

Times-Dispatch editors John Ramsey and Gregory J. Gilligan along with staff writers Mark Robinson and John Reid Blackwell won best in show for daily digital coverage on evictions and rent and mortgage relief during the pandemic.

In the news department alone, the RTD won 24 first-place, 16 second-place and 12 third-place awards.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of the RTD staff,” Managing Editor Mike Szvetitz said. “If 2020 taught us anything, it’s our role in the community has never mattered more than it does right now. We are here to serve our community, and reflect you in our coverage, which is informed by our shared humanity and a deeper understanding of where we’ve been and where we hope to go.”

The Times-Dispatch won first-place awards for breaking news coverage of the city's removal of the statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from Monument Avenue, as well as photos of the Monument Avenue protests, education writing, feature writing, headline writing, sports writing, video, investigative reporting of Dominion Energy, and for coverage of both the COVID-19 pandemic and the social justice protests in Richmond.

Download PDF Stonewall Falls

“The Times-Dispatch staff truly outdid itself in 2020, and this week’s honors from the Virginia Press Association are further recognition of the newsroom’s tremendous coverage during a most historic year,” said Executive Editor/VP of News Paige Mudd.

Opinions editor Pamela Stallsmith and Chris Gentilviso also won the D. Lathan Mims Award for Editorial Service to the Community.

“These are detailed editorials, thoroughly researched, chock-full of information, with helpful links embedded throughout,” a judge wrote about Stallsmith and Gentilviso's work, adding that both “employ a conversational narrative style that makes the editorials approachable and enjoyable to read.”

The Times-Dispatch's advertising staff also won its division's sweepstakes trophy, pulling in 15 overall awards, including 8 firsts.

“On behalf of the entire advertising department, I cannot express how meaningful it has been to help local businesses navigate the unprecedented challenges of the last year,” Vice President of Advertising Kelly Till said. “Without question, from the support staff, to our dedicated sales executives and our leadership team, I could not be more proud of their perseverance, creativity, and hard work and it feels fantastic to receive recognition from the VPA.”

The awards were announced online this week by the VPA, which typically reveals the awards at a banquet in the spring. The sweepstakes awards were announced by online video Thursday.

Sabrina Moreno

Sabrina Moreno

Richmond Times-Dispatch earns record-number of VPA awards

First-place awards - 32 (8 for Advertising, 24 for News)

Automotive, Joshua Garrett. Grace Auto Sales

Digital Advertising, Farah Walton, Plumbright Digital Campaign,

Education-Churches-and Organizations, Doris Ann Kane, Dwayne Carpenter, Virginia Equine and Agribusiness Industries

Fashion and Personal Care, Elizabeth Houser, Electrology Laser Center

Member Self-Promotion, Dwayne Carpenter, Thanksgiving Stacker Card

Professional Services (excluding medical/healthcare), Chris Solan, Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Services

Small Space Ads, Elizabeth Houser, New Growth Behavioral Health

Special Sections (standalone section non-slick cover), Doris Ann Kane, Robert Kelly, Susan Carvell, Virginia War Memorial - Grand Opening and Dedication

Data Journalism, John Ramsey, Mark Robinson, Greg Gilligan, John Reid Blackwell, Data stories on housing and labor

Multimedia Report, staff, Richmond protest coverage

Slideshow or Gallery, Joe Mahoney, Daniel Sangjib Min, James Wallace, Alexa Welch Edlund, Dean Hoffmeyer, Monument Avenue Protests

Video, Staff, 2020, Month by Month

Illustrations, Justin Morrison, What's Virginia Drinking

Informational Graphics, Kira Rider, Animal Lifespans

Combination Picture and Story, Justin Morrison, Mark Gormus, Adam Culler, Moo: Oakmulgee Dairy Farm

General Page Make-Up, staff

Page Design, Justin Morrison design portfolio

Photo-Illustration, Holly Prestidge, A Taste of Summer

Sports Pages, Chris Wilbers, Vince Shaw, Stan Cary, Dylan Garner

Personality or Portrait Photo, Daniel Sangjib Min, Mother and Daughter

Picture Story or Essay, Daniel Sangjib Min, Bob Brown, Alexa Welch Edlund, Joe Mahoney, James Wallace, Dean Hoffmeyer, No Justice, No Peace

Public Notice Story, Mark Robinson, New Richmond police chief's quick hire broke with Stoney administration practice

Breaking News Writing, Mark Robinson, Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson from Monument Avenue

Business and Financial Writing, Gregory Gilligan business writing

Editorial Writing, Chris Gentilviso editorial writing

Education Writing, Kenya Hunter education writing

Feature Series or Continuing Story, Mark Robinson, Evicted: Series on regional housing evictions amid COVID-19

Feature Story Writing Portfolio, Colleen Curran feature portfolio

Headline Writing, Shawn Cox headline writing

In-depth or Investigative Reporting, Patrick Wilson, Power Play: Inside the Dominion lobbying blitz that's going to raise your electric bills

Public Safety Writing, Reed Williams public safety writing

Sports Writing Portfolio, Wayne Epps sports portfolio

Second-place awards - 22 (6 for Advertising, 16 for News)

Automotive: Stefen Williams, Robert Kelly, Haley Automotive Group

Education- Churches- and Organizations, Doris Ann Kane, Peter Paul Development Center

Member Self-Promotion, Stephen Summerell, Robert Kelly, Shelly Goodman, The Best of 2020 Kickoff

Professional Services (excluding medical/healthcare), Doris Ann Kane, Catherine Gioeli, Richmond Animal Care and Control

Professional Services (medical and healthcare-related only), Stefen Williams, Birth in Color

Special Sections (standalone section non-slick cover), Doris Ann Kane, Dwayne Carpenter, Susan Carvell, Black History Museum - Paradox of Liberty, Slavery at Jefferson's Monticello

Multimedia Report, staff, COVID-19

Slideshow or Gallery, Joe Mahoney, Bob Brown, Alexa Welch Edlund, Daniel Sangjib Min, James Wallace, Gun Rally

Informational Graphics, Kira Rider, Trees Of Virginia

Page Design, Kira Rider, Design Portfolio

Special Sections or Special Editions, Carl Hott, 2020 Year In Photos

Breaking News Photo, Joe Mahoney, Fire Fight

Feature Photo, James Wallace, One of Many

Pictorial Photo, James Wallace, A Walk in the Rain

Picture Story or Essay, Daniel Sangjib Min, Bob Brown, Alexa Welch Edlund, Joe Mahoney, James Wallace, Fight for Confederate Monuments

Breaking News Writing, K. Burnell Evans, C. Suarez Rojas, Hundreds march in downtown Richmond on fourth night of protests; police and mayor apologize for tear gas before curfew

Business and Financial Writing, John Reid Blackwell business writing

Critical Writing, Justin Lo dining columns

Government Writing, Mel Leonor government reporting

Headline Writing, Symea Fitts headline writing

Public Safety Writing, Mark Bowes public safety writing

Sports Writing Portfolio, Zach Joachim sports portfolio

Third-place awards – 13 (1 for Advertising, 12 for News)

Education- Churches- and Organizations, Doris Ann Kane, Capital Trees

Multimedia Report, staff, Elections

Video, Daniel Min, Dean Hoffmeyer, An Empty Feeling

Illustrations, Justin Morrison, The Pandemic's Invisible Toll

Informational Graphics, Justin Morrison, Troubling Trend

Front Page, Dave Sager, Kira Rider

Pictorial Photo, Dean Hoffmeyer, Neowise

Picture Story or Essay, Daniel Sangjib Min, Bob Brown, Alexa Welch Edlund, Joe Mahoney, James Wallace, Living With a Pandemic

Column Writing, Jeff E. Schapiro column writing

Feature Story Writing Portfolio, Bill Lohmann feature portfolio

Feature Profile Writing (including News Obituaries), Wayne Epps, Unbelievable joy: After 14 years in prison, hoops star Pee Wee Barber is taking advantage of a new beginning

General News Writing, Sabrina Moreno, Kenya Hunter, Michael Martz, Mark Robinson, Mel Leonor, Justin Mattingly, Monumental change: Richmond removes its Confederate iconography

Sports Writing Portfolio, Mike Barber sports portfolio

