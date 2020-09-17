Richmond Times-Dispatch wins VPA's top award for third consecutive year

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the third consecutive year, the Richmond Times-Dispatch won the grand sweepstakes award in the Virginia Press Association’s annual contest, recognizing overall excellence in news and advertising in the category that includes the state's largest newspaper based on circulation.

The Times-Dispatch earned a combined 55 awards, including 27 first-place nods, in the 2019 VPA contest for its journalism and advertising work, a record number for the RTD. Those awards were announced earlier this year.

In addition to Thursday's announcement of the sweepstakes awards, VPA announced that RTD graphic artist Kira Rider won Best in Show in the category "Daily Graphics, Illustration and Art" for her Insight page on the Outer Banks.

“If you ever wanted to know about the Outer Banks without reading a book, this was the story and graphic to go to," the judges said. "The illustration told a story in an easy to read fashion. For all of the tourists who visit this area, this should be their go-to primer on what the area is all about.”