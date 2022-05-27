Richmond to close Mayo Bridge next week

Starting Tuesday, the city of Richmond will close the Mayo Bridge and several nearby streets as the Department of Public Utilities performs annual safety testing of the floodwall system.

City officials said the closures will take place through through Monday, June 6, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Mayo Bridge will be closed to all forms of traffic including cars, bicycles and pedestrians for the duration of the inspection process, according to a city news release.

The following streets will be closed on the following days:

Tuesday: South 12th Street and East Byrd Streets, Dock Street from 18th Street to 21st Street.

Wednesday: The Brander Street entrance at the Wasterwater Treatment Plant and Ancarrow's Boat Ramp.

Thursday: Goode Street restricted to one lane at the CSX Railroad crossing.

Friday: East Cary Street between South 20th Street and South 22nd Street

Saturday: Mayo Bridge closed and no through traffic, but northbound lane open to Mayo Island.

Sunday: Mayo Bridge closed with no through traffic, but southbound lane open to Mayo Island.

Monday: East Byrd Street between South 12th and Virginia streets.

The city tests its floodwall gates annually to ensure they are operable in case of heavy rains and severe weather. The last non-inspection closures occurred in November 2020 at Dock Street and Brander Street as a cautionary measure.