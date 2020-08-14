Richmond to distribute masks for free across the city

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread in Richmond, the city has launched a new initiative to make it easier for residents to get masks, free of charge.
Beginning Friday, residents can visit one of about 50 locations in the city to pick up free, disposable face masks. Certain qualifying organizations, too, can request the masks in bulk from the city. The initiative, called the Richmond Mask Distribution Network, is intended to make it easier for people to comply with a statewide mask mandate meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This program has been designed to maximize accessibility, to ensure there’s no reason to not wear a mask,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Friday morning at the Hull Street Library where he announced the initiative.
Since Gov. Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in late May, compliance has been spotty at best. While some residents have simply flouted the public health guidance, others have either struggled to find masks or else can’t afford them, Stoney said.
In the absence of a vaccine, public health experts say wearing a mask and social distancing are the best ways to limit transmission of the virus.
COVID-19 has infected about 105,000 people and killed as many as 2,370 people in the state since March, according to data made available by the Virginia Department of Health.
To date, 3,308 people have contracted the virus in Richmond, about a quarter of the region’s total cases. Forty-one people in Richmond have died from the virus, state health data shows. Locally, the virus’ toll has been disproportionately borne by Black and Latino residents, who account for eight of 10 of the city’s positive cases and 60% of the deaths.
In the spring, the Richmond City Health District launched free, on-site testing events in predominately Black and Latino neighborhoods in the city and Henrico County in an effort to curtail potential outbreaks before they happened. The city also distributed more than 50,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to residents in communities with high concentrations of residents living in poverty.
Richmond’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services and its Department of Citizen Service and Response are leading the new mask distribution initiative.
To start, the network of pickup locations includes Richmond Public library locations, Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities buildings and Resource Centers in Richmond’s Public Housing communities. However, organizations can apply to join the network as a pickup location so the network can grow, Stoney said.
The city bought 180,000 masks to launch the program at a cost of about $250,000, said Melvin Carter, Richmond’s Fire Chief. Federal CARES Act dollars are expected to cover the costs, officials said.
Residents are encouraged to call 311 to schedule a pickup time, but walk-ins are welcome, too. A map of pickup locations is available online. The limit is two masks per person per visit, though officials said exceptions can be made for larger households or families.
Faith-based groups, charitable organizations and others can request up to 50 masks for pickup or delivery through the RVA311 website.
Stoney said the city will supply the pickup locations with masks as long as the virus remains a threat.
