Richmond to distribute masks for free across the city

As COVID-19 cases continue to spread in Richmond, the city has launched a new initiative to make it easier for residents to get masks, free of charge.

Beginning Friday, residents can visit one of about 50 locations in the city to pick up free, disposable face masks. Certain qualifying organizations, too, can request the masks in bulk from the city. The initiative, called the Richmond Mask Distribution Network, is intended to make it easier for people to comply with a statewide mask mandate meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“This program has been designed to maximize accessibility, to ensure there’s no reason to not wear a mask,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said at a press conference Friday morning at the Hull Street Library where he announced the initiative.

Since Gov. Ralph Northam announced the mask mandate in late May, compliance has been spotty at best. While some residents have simply flouted the public health guidance, others have either struggled to find masks or else can’t afford them, Stoney said.

In the absence of a vaccine, public health experts say wearing a mask and social distancing are the best ways to limit transmission of the virus.