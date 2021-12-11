Richmond to miss redistricting deadline with adoption of new local voting maps slated for next year

"We need to see those numbers how they break down before we give away any more political power by rushing this process," he said in an interview. "We shouldn’t have to bear the brunt of this because someone in City Hall dropped the ball."

Interim City Attorney Haskell Brown did not respond to an email with questions about the process and work performed since the release of preliminary census data in August. City Council President Cynthia Newbille did not respond to a voicemail message requesting an interview.

In a presentation to the city council on Monday, Hebert said the process is starting later than usual because census was published about six months later than usual, due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If the census had come out when it should have come out in March or April, we would have had this done by now," Hebert said . "And as you probably know ... the congressional and state legislative districts have not yet been drawn after the Virginia Redistricting Commission deadlocked. That matter is now before the Virginia Supreme Court."