Richmond to participate in nation's largest heat mapping effort

"The more people that we can make aware of this issue of urban heat islands and the inequalities of who suffers the highest heat burdens and air quality burdens, the more people can come to the table in these planning efforts and contribute their own knowledge and help make these planning strategies from the ground up," said Todd Lookingbill.

Lookingbill, a biology and geography and the environment professor at the University of Richmond, is leading the effort in Richmond. To get as complete coverage of the city as possible, he said the team will be going by specific points of interest with different types of land uses, such as downtown areas, parks, shopping centers and bus routes to measure various levels of tree coverage.

Richmond was broken down into 12 parcels. Volunteers – students and faculty from UR and the community – will go across the city on 12 routes – at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., to capture temperature level at various parts of the day. By recording the cooler temperatures in the morning and hotter temperatures later in the day, researchers are looking to capture the extreme differences.

With assistance from scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the team identified Thursday, July 15, to be one of the hottest days with low precipitation chances throughout Virginia.