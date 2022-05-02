 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond to waive late fee penalties on past-due parking tickets

Anyone with a past-due parking ticket from the city of Richmond will have until Sept. 12 to pay the original penalty without incurring any additional late fees.

The Department of Public Works announced the late-fee forgiveness program Monday, saying that it is being granted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on those who live and work in the city.

Anyone who receives a ticket for parking ticket after May 2 will not be eligible for the waiver.

Those who are eligible for the program but miss the Sept. 12 deadline will need to pay both the original fee and all late penalties.

City parking tickets range from $25 to $60 depending on the type of violation. Penalties add up if someone fails to pay after 15 days.

csuarez@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6178

