Richmond traffic backed up 4 miles on Interstate 95

Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The incidents are located on I-95 northbound near the Hermitage and Bryan Park exit. VDOT cameras show traffic moving along at a snail's pace with a four-mile delay as of 1:44 p.m.
Heads up if you are traveling on I-95 north in #Richmond near I-64⬇️— VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) April 15, 2022
There is currently 4 miles of backup due to an earlier crash. Use alternate routes and expect delays. https://t.co/8h8jTRNo8Q
Multiple lanes are closed. Officials say to expect delays or use alternate routes if possible.