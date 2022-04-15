 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richmond traffic backed up 4 miles on Interstate 95

Vehicle crashes in Richmond have brought midday traffic to a standstill Friday on Interstate 95, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The incidents are located on I-95 northbound near the Hermitage and Bryan Park exit. VDOT cameras show traffic moving along at a snail's pace with a four-mile delay as of 1:44 p.m.

Multiple lanes are closed. Officials say to expect delays or use alternate routes if possible.

