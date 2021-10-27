Richmond utility relief applications due Friday

Richmond Department of Utilities customers who have experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic have until Friday to apply for relief on past-due bills.

The CARES Act relief is available again after a similar relief award period last year.

Active customers of the city's water, wastewater or natural gas utilities who are behind on bill payments for service from March 1, 2020 to Nov. 1, 2021 can apply for relief. Customers who previously received assistance from the CARES Act utility relief program are eligible to reapply if behind on a different service period.

Starting Nov. 1, the Department of Public Utilities will reinstate late fees for all accounts that are more than 30 days past due. The department will also resume collection activities on accounts past due more than 90 days.

Relief applications can be found online at rva.gov/public-utilities or requested by emailing DPUCares@richmondgov.com. Customers may also pick them up and submit them at the following locations:

City Hall- 900 E. Broad St.

East District Initiative - 701 N. 25th St.

Southside Community Services Center - 4100 Hull St.