Richmond wants ownership of Calhoun Center to facilitate $8 million improvements

An ailing community center in Richmond’s largest public housing neighborhood is poised for a federally-funded facelift under a plan Mayor Levar Stoney unveiled Monday.

But there’s a catch.

Stoney proposed using $8 million of the city’s American Rescue Plan dollars for COVID-19 recovery to fix up the Calhoun Center in Gilpin Court. To facilitate that, however, the city wants the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority to transfer ownership of the center to the city, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.

“This is a unique opportunity that allows the city to make a much larger investment than RRHA can afford,” Sam Schwartzkopf, the city spokeswoman, said in an email. “As negotiations are finalized and the requisite approvals are given, the city hopes to own and will maintain the center going forward.”

For Gilpin residents, the Calhoun Center was a hub for recreation in a neighborhood where there are few other options. In recent years, the center has fallen into disrepair. Last year, a lack of hot water and a faulty HVAC system led RRHA to limit the public’s access to the building during the COVID-19 pandemic.