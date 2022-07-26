Richmond wants to remove the A.P. Hill statue, but its fate is held up in court

Eleven Confederate statues have been removed or toppled throughout Richmond since 2020, but a statue of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill remains upright in the city's Northside. Though the city would like to disassemble it and hand it over to the Black History Museum with the others, a legal fight is blocking the statue's removal.

A group claiming to be descendants of Hill says the statue belongs to them. It filed a motion in Richmond Circuit Court this month asking for the monument, which it hopes to relocate.

The city, however, argues the group has no right to the monument that also contains Hill's human remains. It says the city should be free to continue with its plan to reinter Hill in a Culpeper cemetery and give away the monument.

Following his death in 1865 - a Union soldier shot him outside Petersburg - Ambrose Powell Hill was buried in a cemetery in Chesterfield County. Two years later, his body was moved to Hollywood Cemetery in Richmond, where it remained for four more years.

In 1891, his body was reinterred at its current site at the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue. When workers moved his body, the coffin had fallen to pieces, and all that was left was his crumbling skeleton and fragments of his uniform, according to the Richmond Dispatch newspaper. The insignia of rank on his sleeve and collar was still preserved.

Hill was placed in a "strong oaken case lined with white" and interred inside the pedestal. The monument was unveiled May 30, 1892.

While the city has made an effort to pull down city owned Confederate statues within its borders, it also claims the Hill statue is a traffic hazard. Cars navigate a tight traffic circle around the statue. The city completed the work of removing other Confederate pedestals in the city earlier this year.

City officials have worked for more than a year to arrange for the statue's removal, to consult with Hill's descendants and to rebury his body.

In May, the city filed a petition in court, asking a judge to allow the city to transfer the human remains to a plot at Fairview Cemetery in Culpeper that the city of purchased for $1,000. The move has gained the approval of the descendants, the city said.

Richmond officials arranged with Bennett funeral home to transfer the remains and for Team Henry to remove the statue and plinth.

The city plans to send the monument and its pedestal to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, the same organization set to receive the other Confederate statues. The Black History Museum has said it will consult with the public before deciding on a final destination. Most of the statues are being stored at a water treatment facility in Richmond's Southside.

One statue, of Jefferson Davis, was placed lying down, splattered in pink graffiti, in The Valentine museum downtown.

This month, a group of people claiming to be indirect descendants of Hill objected to the city's decision to give away the statue. Hill has no direct descendants – his children had no children of their own. This group claims the descendants are the rightful owners of the monument, because the monument itself is a cemetery neglected by the city.

The group consents to the city's plan of reinterring Hill's remains in Culpeper. A lawyer who filed their petition did not respond to a request for comment.

Last week, the city's lawyers responded to the counterclaim, denying that the monument has been abandoned or that the group has any right to the monument. To the city's point, workers have often cleaned the monument when it was marred by protesters' graffiti.

A hearing hasn't been scheduled, and a spokesperson for Mayor Levar Stoney did not respond to a request for comment.