Richmond waterfront amphitheater nears final stage of development

A new concert venue coming to downtown Richmond is in development, according to a team led by Virginia-based music company Red Light Ventures LLC.

The company is proposing a modern amphitheater overlooking the James River that would hold up to 7,500 fans with the potential to expand to 10,000 and host between 25 and 35 shows annually.

Concerts at the venue would be managed by Starr Hill Presents, the promotional wing of Red Light Management LLC.

Red Light’s founder, Coran Capshaw, is no stranger to projects of this size. Capshaw has had a hand in developing a 4,000-capacity venue in Charlottesville and the 6,800-capacity Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tenn.

Capshaw had been in interested in developing in Richmond for some time, according to partner Bruce Hazelgrove, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at NewMarket Corp., a partner in this project.

Hazelgrove said Capshaw had looked at many places before checking out NewMarket’s portfolio of parcels.

“The places they were looking I think it could have worked,” Hazelgrove said. “But when we started bouncing ideas around, one thing led to another, and now we’re here.”

The proposed site would be near two other NewMarket revitalization projects in Tredegar and Foundry Park. Hazelgrove said that over the company’s 135-year history, NewMarket has always been committed to bringing life back to the riverfront.

“Years ago, we brought Brown’s Island into the city park system, we gifted Tredegar Green to Venture Richmond,” he said. “The project that we’re talking about now, this amphitheater, it’s just one more step in fulfilling our vision for the riverfront, and it will be an amazing asset for the community.”

The amphitheater will encompass approximately four acres on the hillside along the Kanawha Canal. Portions of the historic site — including the brick Company Store building — will be preserved as Richmond-based 3North puts the finishing touches on the design.

The 3North design team also serves as the architect for the Tredegar restoration project. Company managing principal Jay Hugo said in a news release that 3North wants to carefully knit the design into the surrounding setting.

“It’s going to be a modern building that really does celebrate the energy and the momentum of the city, but it’s also going to be knitted into this historic context,” Hugo said. “So it’s going to be sympathetic to all these existing structures and very thoughtful about how it integrates with the site.”

The development is nearing its final stages as Capshaw’s team prepares to formally submit its proposal. The project is driven by private investments, but developers are still evaluating the cost of the build, a spokesperson said.

Initial plans call for Red Light Ventures to lease the four-acre plot from owner NewMarket Corp. The two companies would engage in a long-term lease agreement, but Red Light would be solely responsible for the cost of the development.