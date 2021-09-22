Richmond Wine Society to honor Barboursville's Paschina

Luca Paschina, winemaker at Barboursville Vineyards, is the first winner of the Richmond Wine Society’s Joe Formica Award, an annual prize to be given to an individual or organization for their contributions to the Virginia wine industry.

The award will be presented to Paschina at a dinner Oct. 29 at Hermitage Country Club in Goochland County.

The award also honors Formica, a founding father of the Richmond Wine Society and a major drive of the organization until his death in 2020.

As the Virginia wine industry developed, Formica, a professor in the microbiology department at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, served as a consultant for winemakers and a judge for wine competitions. He taught wine appreciation in the culinary arts program at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and used his love for wine and travel to lead numerous trips to Europe.