Richmond YMCA president and CEO Tim Joyce to retire

Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond YMCA, is retiring after seven years at the helm of the regional athletic and youth development organization.
The YMCA announced Joyce's upcoming retirement in a message Monday from Gordon Fruetel, chairman of its local board of directors.
In his message, Fruetel touted Joyce's achievements, including the renovation of several facilities and the development of a ten-year strategic plan focused on serving the needs of the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods and families.
"Although we will miss him greatly, both personally and professionally, we could not be happier for him and his family as they enter this next exciting phase of their lives," Fruetel said.
"His leadership has kept the Y true to its mission—to put Christian principles in to practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all—and as the board, we are grateful!"
Joyce's retirement brings an end to his 35 year career with the YMCA. Joyce came to the Richmond YMCA in 2013 from Raleigh, where he worked for regional YMCA there for 27 years.
YMCA and Henrico County officials last month held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new $10 million Frank J. Thornton Aquatic Center in the Laburnum Avenue corridor in the county's East End.
The new aquatic center is one of 18 area locations from Ashland to Powhatan to Petersburg, serving nearly 200,000 people through programs and membership annually.
The YMCA this year also expanded partnerships with local governments in the area to expand low-cost and subsidized childcare services after schools closed last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2018, Joyce was named an RTD Person of the Year honoree for his work with the Y.
Fruetel said the YMCA has assembled a transition to hire a new CEO. YMCA spokesman Richard Lundvall said Joyce will remain on through the transition process.
