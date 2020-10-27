Richmond YMCA president and CEO Tim Joyce to retire

Tim Joyce, president and CEO of the Greater Richmond YMCA, is retiring after seven years at the helm of the regional athletic and youth development organization.

The YMCA announced Joyce's upcoming retirement in a message Monday from Gordon Fruetel, chairman of its local board of directors.

In his message, Fruetel touted Joyce's achievements, including the renovation of several facilities and the development of a ten-year strategic plan focused on serving the needs of the city's most vulnerable neighborhoods and families.

"Although we will miss him greatly, both personally and professionally, we could not be happier for him and his family as they enter this next exciting phase of their lives," Fruetel said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"His leadership has kept the Y true to its mission—to put Christian principles in to practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all—and as the board, we are grateful!"

Joyce's retirement brings an end to his 35 year career with the YMCA. Joyce came to the Richmond YMCA in 2013 from Raleigh, where he worked for regional YMCA there for 27 years.