Richmonders can now get same-day delivery from Virginia ABC via Door Dash

Some Richmond-area residents can now order liquor online and receive the shipment the same day, thanks to a new partnership between Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Door Dash.

Last year, Virginia ABC added a delivery option, shipped by UPS and arriving in one to three days. Now, Richmond-area residents who live or work within five miles of five participating Richmond-area stories can order their booze and receive it in one day.

The delivery cost is $6.99 for the first three miles of delivery and $1.25 per mile after that. The five stores participating in the pilot program are 3100-A West Broad in Scott's Addition; 10 N. Thompson Street at the edge of Carytown; 11108 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center; 3450 Pump Road in Short Pump and 148 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.

While orders are delivered by Door Dash, customers can't place their order through the Door Dash app. To order, go to the ABC website, abc.virginia.gov. There's a $10 minimum purchase and a maximum of 12 bottles.