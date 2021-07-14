Richmonders can now get same-day delivery from Virginia ABC via DoorDash

Some Richmond-area residents can now order liquor online and receive the shipment the same day, thanks to a new partnership between the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and DoorDash.

Last year, Virginia ABC added a delivery option, shipped by UPS and arriving in one to three days. Now, Richmond-area residents who live or work within 5 miles of five participating local stores can order their booze and receive it on the same day.

The delivery cost is $6.99 for the first 3 miles of delivery and $1.25 per mile after that. The five stores participating in the pilot program are 3100-A W. Broad St. in Scott’s Addition; 10 N. Thompson St. at the edge of Carytown; 11108 Midlothian Turnpike near Chesterfield Towne Center; 3450 Pump Road in Short Pump; and 148 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian.

While orders are delivered by DoorDash, customers can’t place their order through the DoorDash app.

To order, go to the ABC website, abc.virginia.gov. There’s a $10 minimum purchase and a maximum of 12 bottles.