Richmonders can now track the cleanliness of the James River in real time

One day last week, CSO 11 at the base of Hollywood Cemetery had overflowed from a recent storm. So had six other pipes downstream. But the all the pipes upstream from Belle Isle were clear, meaning that part of the river is safe for entry.

The department recommends rivergoers stay out of the James two to three days after an overflow at any point downstream from the spill. The map shows if a pipe has overflowed in the past 48 hours and when it occurred.

In July, a sewer line in Goochland County ruptured, sending 300,000 gallons of raw sewage into Tuckahoe Creek, which feeds into the river. The state health department advised against entering the water for almost a week.

Sewage contains fecal bacteria, including E. coli, and swallowing it can cause stomach illness, vomiting, diarrhea and nausea. Touching it can infect the ears, nose, throat and skin.

Upstream is cleaner

With data telling experts which pipes overflow often and which don't, they've learned that upstream is often cleaner than downstream. CSO 20, located near the Powhite Parkway, rarely overflows, LeRose said. Neither does CSO 33, which is located in Byrd Park.