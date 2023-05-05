U.S. television coverage of the coronation of King Charles III began at 5 a.m. on the East Coast on Saturday and, even though the occasion is momentous and festive, that hour is a little too early for many, including even British expats living in America.

“I will not be getting up at that time of day,” Bartholomew Broadbent said with a laugh. “Five a.m. is before breakfast, and I can’t drink Champagne before breakfast.”

But after is another matter, and Broadbent intends to raise a glass to the new king and queen at a more civilized hour. Not Champagne, though. English sparkling wine.

And he’s got just the stuff.

Broadbent, founder of Richmond-based Broadbent Selections, a wine wholesaler and importer, is the U.S. importer for Gusbourne, whose Brut Reserve 2019 is the official coronation sparkling wine, having been selected by the Royal Collection Trust to mark the celebration. The trust is a department of the royal household.

Global warming, Broadbent said, has brought England to the point of being “very suitable for wine production,” and it now produces sparkling wine “that’s even better than Champagne.” More importantly for the matters at hand, the country can deliver “a really good wine to go with the coronation,” he said.

Broadbent, 61, grew up in London, left England as a young man, moved to Canada for a while, then San Francisco and came to Richmond about 16 years ago.

Before he left England, Broadbent attended — sort of — the July 1981 wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The night before the wedding, he and some friends spent the night on The Mall — the tree-lined road leading from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace that is closed to traffic for ceremonial events such as royal weddings. By the way, in this instance, “mall” rhymes with “pal.”

“We were right in the front to watch the procession go by, and that was pretty spectacular,” Broadbent recalled.

He was in England last September when the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held, though he didn’t score the same sort of vantage point. The fact that this is the first coronation of Broadbent’s lifetime makes it exciting, so he will have a pang of regret for not being there — “a certain tradeoff” when you move to a foreign country, he said — and will certainly tune in, though not for the preliminary chit-chat at 5 a.m.

“It’ll be fun to watch on TV,” he said. “Actually, you’ll get a much better view on TV.”

***

Cucumber sandwiches and scones surely will be on the menus of watch parties across America for those who intend to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of the first British coronation since Queen Elizabeth II’s in June 1953.

Agecroft Hall and Gardens, an estate in Richmond’s Windsor Farms with English roots, will offer free garden admission on Saturday in honor of the coronation. Agecroft Hall is a 15th-century Tudor manor house originally constructed in Lancashire, England, and then, after it fell into disrepair, moved to America piece by piece and reconstructed in the 20th century.

“Given the king’s love of gardens and his interest in conservation and sustainability, we think he would be pleased not with us opening our gardens and hiking trails to all, but also with the recent installation of our solar field which generates enough electricity for all of Agecroft’s needs,” said executive director Anne Kenny-Urban.

***

Frances Sterling, who grew up in England, has to work Saturday — she is director of advancement and patron communications for the Richmond Symphony, and the symphony is performing two “Star Wars” concerts — so she might not be able to pay rapt attention to the coronation. She acknowledges she’s “not even a big monarchy supporter myself.”

But when she thought of the coronation recently, she remembered she has a very personal — though not particularly extravagant — connection to the coronation of King George VI in 1937: a souvenir scarf her great-grandmother had acquired for her grandfather who was a young boy at the time.

The whole family had stood on the street to witness the royal procession.

Sterling’s grandfather passed the scarf along to her father, who gave it to Sterling. It’s nothing fancy, she said, “but I’m very attached to it ... and I think of my granddad wearing it on the street.”

Sterling lived in London for 23 years, though she did not grow up there. She was around for the weddings of William and Kate, and Harry and Meghan, and she is a little envious of those who will be able to be on the scene.

“The atmosphere on the streets amongst the people is always so positive,” she said. “It’s a really jolly and convivial atmosphere. It’s quite an uplifting experience.”

Though she said the coronation “doesn’t affect me personally, I know it’s a big deal for the UK and it’s a big deal for people in general in our country because it just is so much part of the fabric of everything you know and have lived with,” Sterling said. “I’ve never grown up knowing anything different. It’s certainly part of my country’s heritage.

“I hope the (royal) family continues to try to modernize and do right by the country and that kind of thing. That’s important to me.”

She figures to catch highlights of the coronation on the news. She also expects to see snapshots from friends and family who venture onto the streets of London for first-hand looks.

***

When she was a little girl, Ellen LeCompte was visiting her grandmother in Connecticut and, as she recalled, she must have become bored because her grandmother “took me by the hand, marched me into the library, sat me in a wing chair and thrust a book in my hands, and said, ‘Here, read this. It’s about two little girls.’”

The book was “The Little Princesses,” and the “two little girls” were Elizabeth, the future queen of England, and her sister Margaret.

“So, that sort of started me,” said LeCompte, a Richmonder, of her interest in the history of the royal family.

In the decades since, she has studied in England and visited there often. She is president emeritus of the Richmond branch of the English-Speaking Union, an international education charity founded more than a century ago; a member of the Richmond Sister City Commission between Richmond and Richmond-Upon-Thames in England; and is involved in a medical charity established by Queen Victoria in the 19th century (for which Queen Elizabeth II had to sign off on LeCompte becoming a member). As a professional travel adviser, she is a highly rated UK specialist.

LeCompte, who helped host British dignitaries during Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Virginia in 2007 for the 400th anniversary of the founding of Jamestown, is co-author of “The Queen and the U.S.A.,” which highlights Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with America and Americans.

Now, LeCompte, who traveled to England for all four of the late queen’s jubilees as well as her funeral, is back in England for the coronation of the queen’s son. She’s there with her husband, Pettus, and Jennifer Fidura, current president of the Richmond branch of the English-Speaking Union. Among other things, the local group sponsors Richmond Shakespeare's annual "Bardathon" for local high school students.

“Just to be part of the excitement is very, very special,” LeCompte said.

On their itinerary was a coronation tea at Dartmouth House, the English-Speaking Union headquarters. They also plan to walk down The Mall toward Buckingham Palace to possibly get a glimpse of the king and queen on the balcony following the ceremony.

“That is kind of the hope,” said Fidura, who has become a periodic visitor to the UK in recent years as her son, Skip, and his family live there now, but she’s never been there for anything like the coronation.

“It’s going to be an amazing event, once in a lifetime,” said Fidura, a lobbyist representing a variety of interests in behavioral health and developmental disabilities. “I remember distinctly the black-and-white images of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation. I am old enough to have watched that and remember it, so this is just one of those opportunities that you don’t want to miss if you can avoid it.”

LeCompte and Fidura will tell everyone about their trip at a meeting of the local English-Speaking Union group on May 23 at Virginia House, 4301 Sulgrave Road, at 7 p.m. The public is invited.

“We always have tea and some good tea sandwiches,” Fidura said. “It’s a fun get-together.”

