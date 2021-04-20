Richmonders react to verdict in Derek Chauvin trial: 'This gives me some hope that we can get up this mountain.'

Renee Hill first heard the word, repeated three times, over her car speakers.

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.

She sped toward the community that has held her up in the 11 months since Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, killed George Floyd.

Her parents had yet to process the Minneapolis jury’s verdict on Tuesday in the back seat before Hill parked next to the median surrounding the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue and wept.

As motorists honked their horns, she described how she felt being back at the space where she and thousands of other Richmonders participated in protests last summer in pursuit of racial justice.

“I just need to hug people,” she said, running across the cobbled streets in her pink Virginia State University T-shirt to share her relief with Bee the Gardener, who stood facing the 8-foot fence that separated him from the informally renamed Marcus-David Peters Circle.

He had planted a garden there, in the space renamed for a Black man killed nearly three years ago during an interaction with Richmond police while he was in a mental health crisis.