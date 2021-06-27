Richmonders reflect on 25th anniversary of Elegba Folklore Society's Juneteenth celebration

“People came to just ‘be’ in a sacred space, with each other,” Bell said. “And I can see they came open to be seen, they came to experience.”

Shanna Latia, a sound healing practitioner, said the celebration is a way to see community members, some of whom she has known for a long time.

“It’s more than an event for me — it’s my lineage, my family,” she said. “This is who I am, where I came from.”

Priyah Bhagat is a longtime Richmond resident who has attended these celebrations since their inception. Bhagat, who came with her daughter and granddaughter, said the 25th anniversary is special because she wants her granddaughter to know about Juneteenth’s significance.

“You want to pass that on to the next generation. That’s what it means,” Bhagat said. “We don’t want it to become diluted. We don’t want it to come commercialized.”

Some people worry that although federal recognition means more people will learn about Juneteenth, it also could bring commercialization.

Adofo Ka-Re, who has been coming to the event for about 15 years, said that for him Juneteenth is a chance to celebrate and commemorate his ancestors.