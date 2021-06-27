Richmonders reflect on 25th anniversary of Elegba Folklore Society's Juneteenth celebration

“Independence Day, our way” — that was the sentiment as people gathered Sunday at Richmond’s African Burial Ground for the Elegba Folklore Society’s 25th anniversary Juneteenth celebration.
The group’s Juneteenth 2021: A Freedom Celebration was filled with musical performances and featured several activities for attendees , such as a space dubbed “The Freedom Market” where local vendors could sell an array of art, jewelry and other products, as well as “healing cyphers,” stations where people could meditate or do arts and crafts.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation, became a federal holiday this month.
The Elegba Folklore Society, an organization that celebrates African culture and provides educational opportunities through the arts, has been holding its Juneteenth celebrations since 1996. The event has become a way for Richmond’s Black community to gather and celebrate.
Reflecting on the past 25 years, Janine Bell, president and artistic director of the Elegba Folklore Society, said each commemoration feels “fresh and new.”
She said the celebration is an opportunity for the community to come together “where they can feel elevated, where they could feel light and air, where they can be in their true selves.”
“People came to just ‘be’ in a sacred space, with each other,” Bell said. “And I can see they came open to be seen, they came to experience.”
Shanna Latia, a sound healing practitioner, said the celebration is a way to see community members, some of whom she has known for a long time.
“It’s more than an event for me — it’s my lineage, my family,” she said. “This is who I am, where I came from.”
Priyah Bhagat is a longtime Richmond resident who has attended these celebrations since their inception. Bhagat, who came with her daughter and granddaughter, said the 25th anniversary is special because she wants her granddaughter to know about Juneteenth’s significance.
“You want to pass that on to the next generation. That’s what it means,” Bhagat said. “We don’t want it to become diluted. We don’t want it to come commercialized.”
Some people worry that although federal recognition means more people will learn about Juneteenth, it also could bring commercialization.
Adofo Ka-Re, who has been coming to the event for about 15 years, said that for him Juneteenth is a chance to celebrate and commemorate his ancestors.
“We are their descendants, and we’re here to make sure that we carry forth their vision, their mission and their love,” said Ka-Re, who wants the holiday to be celebrated authentically.
Looking ahead to the next 25 years, Bell said she hopes to continue to reach people through the Elegba Folklore Society.
“That’s our mission. That’s our purpose,” Bell said.
