Richmonders split on RPS year-round school proposal

“As an RPS teacher and parent, I support year-round schooling, but not with the proposed calendar,” wrote Chrissy Schlegel. “Why would RPS not simply adopt the year-round calendar that fellow RPS school, Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts already uses? They have successfully done this for a decade already within RPS and as a public school, they have the same required hours.”

The two-week intercessions would cost RPS $2.6 million per intercession, with $625,000 funded through Title 1 funding, Early Literacy intervention funds and other state funds. During the intercessions, teachers would be paid $30 an hour, which the administration says will cost $1,950,000 per intercession. Other costs include student incentives, instructional materials and transportation.

Others who are not eligible to participate in the intercessions would just be on break during those two weeks. The proposed calendar also calls for shorter summer break.

If approved by the board, the new schedule would begin on Aug. 9. The last day of school would be on June 31. Some felt the change would be too abrupt, and asked if the district could wait until the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.