Richmonders split on RPS year-round school proposal

Richmonders who had their first chance to weigh in on Superintendent Jason Kamras’ $341 million budget proposal on Monday sounded off on plans to shift the school system to a year-round calendar.
The move is expected to cost an extra $8 million and would see students shift to a calendar with four two-week breaks, during which time high-needs students would keep attending classes in hopes of bridging learning gaps from the pandemic.
The budget proposal represents a $9 million increase over the current year’s, with an extra $4 million expected from the state and $5 million more requested from the city. Kamras has proposed finding the $8 million needed for year-round school from a $54 million one-time package of federal dollars designed to get schools through the pandemic, a prospect that gave some community members who weighed in on Monday pause.
“We have to … just look at the data,” Jonathan Young, School Board vice chairman, said of year-round school. He has long been a proponent of a calendar shift. “I can certainly appreciate the human anxiety relevant to the change, and this is a significant change. I get that, but our students will have been out of the physical classroom for a year.”
Parents and teachers who submitted public comments ahead of a virtual meeting held a range of opinions and questions about the proposal, with many saying it could add value but questioning the timing of implementation.
“As an RPS teacher and parent, I support year-round schooling, but not with the proposed calendar,” wrote Chrissy Schlegel. “Why would RPS not simply adopt the year-round calendar that fellow RPS school, Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts already uses? They have successfully done this for a decade already within RPS and as a public school, they have the same required hours.”
The two-week intercessions would cost RPS $2.6 million per intercession, with $625,000 funded through Title 1 funding, Early Literacy intervention funds and other state funds. During the intercessions, teachers would be paid $30 an hour, which the administration says will cost $1,950,000 per intercession. Other costs include student incentives, instructional materials and transportation.
Others who are not eligible to participate in the intercessions would just be on break during those two weeks. The proposed calendar also calls for shorter summer break.
If approved by the board, the new schedule would begin on Aug. 9. The last day of school would be on June 31. Some felt the change would be too abrupt, and asked if the district could wait until the beginning of the 2022-23 school year.
“I have a summer job to help cover my student loan payments,” said Kyndall Williams, a first-year teacher at Cardinal Elementary, wrote to the board. “Many teachers do. Give us time to figure these things out. This is all too abrupt and extremely ill timed.”
Others said the change would cause parents to have to find sporadic child care, along with concerns for teachers who live in neighboring counties but teach in RPS. No neighboring school districts have proposed a year-round calendar for next year.
“Many families cannot get over the child care and supervision hurdles of having kids off for weeks at a time during the year,” RPS parent Mike Kemetic said to the board.
A yearlong calendar for RPS has been on the table since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to expected learning loss. A presentation prepared by the Kamras administration for the School Board shows that about 5,000 students in the city school system either scored below their benchmarks on state assessments, or are failing core classes.
Last week, the Virginia Board of Education found out that learning loss has been tremendous across the state through Phonetic Awareness Literacy Screenings, a test Virginia school districts use to assess early literacy. English Learners, Black, Hispanic and low-income students saw the largest increases of students who were at a high risk of failing reading assessments in the third grade.
(804) 649-6948