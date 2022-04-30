Richmond's Arts in the Parks festival returns after pandemic hiatus

Paige Quilter was 11 years old when her mother, Pat Quilter, decided she wanted to host her very own arts festival in her Richmond neighborhood.

Now, 51 years later, Quilter is continuing her mother’s legacy. Arts in the Park has returned to Byrd Park after two years’ hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As Quilter looked over the crowd of thousands on Saturday, she couldn’t help but recall the festival’s humble beginnings.

“There’s a lot of people here who’ve been here all 51 years like myself,” Quilter said. “It really is a project of love around here, and we do a lot of good with it.”

Quilter said she and her childhood friends used to be the event’s runners some odd years ago. They’d go from porch to porch helping vendors sell their art to friends and families to avoid breaking a city ordinance that prohibited money exchanges in public parks at the time.

“That made things kind of wild,” Quilter said.

As president of the Carillon Civic Association, Quilter and a host of volunteers helped organize more than 450 art vendors for this year’s event. Quilter said she’s expecting more than 40,000 people from all over the country to partake in one of Richmond’s premier art exchanges during its two-day run.

“This is one of the most serious places Richmonders come to buy art,” she said. “And people come here from all over the East Coast. We’ve got people here from New York right now, North Carolina, South Carolina and more. Everyone is so excited it’s back, you know. The people need this.”

Although people have come and gone from the Carillon neighborhood, Quilter was excited to welcome both familiar and fresh faces to the Arts in the Park festival after some time away.

Artists like Debi Dwyer have been selling goods at Arts in the Park for more than 17 years. Dwyer, who works with stained glass, said it’s heartening to come back to so many familiar faces.

“I have a lot of loyal customers that come back every year, which is super cool,” Dwyer said as she polished one of her stained-glass figurines. “It seems to be a place where people come, talk to artists and enjoy their family.”

Arts in the Park continues Sunday. Admission is free, and vendors open their tents between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Quilter said she hopes everyone gets an opportunity to receive the gift she and her mother have developed for the community.

“We formed Arts in the Park as a way to unite the community for a common goal, and that was to bring the love of art to the Richmond community,” she said. “It was a gift to our neighborhood, and it is a gift to the city.”