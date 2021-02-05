Richmond's Black and Latino neighborhoods were missing vaccination sites. Mobile clinics are racing to fix that

This isn't the first epidemic Thelma Fields has survived. The 78-year-old lived through polio outbreaks that infected thousands, a round of influenza in the 1960s and the swine flu contracted by 22 million Americans in 2009.

But Fields wasn't a 15-minute drive to the nearest vaccination site like she is now. That's if she could find an appointment and a ride. The journey by bus to access a life-saving vaccine would take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour, even though the majority Black and Latino 23225 ZIP code Fields lives in has had more than a thousand cases since vaccinations began in December. That's the third-highest number of infections in the city.

And in past pandemics, her friends weren't dying - not like this.

"Some people have been in the hospital for three, four months," she said. "I've had family members who died, because I have a lot of nurses in the family, you know? And then they tested positive."

Another died last week.

Then an opportunity came Friday for Fields to have fewer people to worry about. The predominantly Black independent living facility Fields has called home for 17 years - where most of her neighbors are over the age of 65 and have underlying medical conditions - would be receiving their COVID-19 shot.